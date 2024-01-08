Nvidia unveils RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super at CES 2024

Nvidia officially announced its latest graphics cards of the Lovelace generation, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, breathing fresh life into Team Green's graphics card lineup.

The announcement came on Monday morning, Jan 8, 2024, at CES 2024, and marks the return of Nvidia's Super branding for its refreshed GPUs, and the new cards come with some impressive specs and some much better pricing to finally bring Lovelace more in line with the market for the best graphics cards.

For starters, all three cards come in under $1,000, with the RTX 4080 Super MSRP set at $999 (about £790 / AU$1,490), followed by the RTX 4070 Ti Super's $799 MSRP, and finally the RTX 4070 Super's $599 MSRP. Overclocked and more feature-packed cards from Nvidia board partners will likely sell higher than these prices, it should be noted.

And while the RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4070 Super cards match the launch MSRP of their non-Super older siblings, the RTX 4080 Super comes in about 17% less than the original Nvidia RTX 4080, going a long way to rectifying the rather gobsmacking pricing for that original card.

At $999, the RTX 4080 Super is now directly competing with the best AMD graphics card on the market, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and this competition is a whole lot more interesting now as these cards are very well matched against each other.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super, which is spec'd somewhat below the RTX 4080 non-Super card, is now firmly squaring off against the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, and the RTX 4070 Super is still at a bit of a disadvantage against the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT in terms of price, but the 20% additional shaders in the 4070 Super over its non-Super sibling will almost certainly make the 4070 Super competitive despite the price premium.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super will go on sale on January 16, with the RTX 4070 Ti Super following a week later on January 23, with the RTX 4080 wrapping up the month with a January 30 release.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPU specs

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4080 Super RTX 4070 Ti Super RTX 4070 Super Price $999 (about £790 / AU$1,490) $799 (about £630 / AU$1,190) $599 (about £470 / AU$895) Availablity January 30, 2024 January 23, 2024 January 16, 2024 Compute units 80 66 56 Shaders 10,240 8,448 7,168 Ray processors 80 66 56 Tensor processors 320 264 224 L2 Cache 64 48 36 Base clock NA NA NA Boost clock NA NA NA Memory clock 1,437.5MHz 1,750MHz 1,313MHz Memory type GDDR6X GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory pool 16GB 16GB 12GB Memory bus 256 192 192 Memory speed 28 Gbps effective 21 Gbps effective 21 Gbps effective Memory bandwidth 736GB/s 672GB/s 504GB/s TGP 320W 285W 220W Recommended PSU 700W 700W 650W

Nvidia finally gets it right on price (sorta)

No one has been harder on Nvidia than I have when it came to the price of its Nvidia Lovelace GPUs. The Nvidia RTX 4090 is essentially an enterprise graphics card, so it's price isn't really that big of an issue for business users.

The Nvidia RTX 4080, however, was always supposed to be the enthusiast gamers' GPU, and pricing the RTX 4080 (not counting the unlaunched RTX 4080 12GB variant that became the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti) was always way too high for gamers, and any enthusiast spending $1,200 on a graphics card is going to be able to stretch to buy the best 4K graphics card on the market, the RTX 4090.

So Nvidia really botched the RTX 4080 launch, and the lackluster sales of the RTX 4080 have borne this out to the point that even graphics card scalpers unexpectedly found themselves deep in a financial hole due to anaemic demand (possibly the only truly positive thing to come out of that launch, really).

Bringing the RTX 4080 Super down to $1,000 still makes it extremely expensive, especially if you go for an AIB card rather than the Founders Edition at MSRP, but the '80 cards have always been premium items, and it's not like there hasn't been substantial inflation across the entire tech industry. The Nvidia RTX 3080, after all, launched for $699 (about £550/AU$1,050) back in 2020, so it's not like it's predecessor was cheap.

A 50% premium over the RTX 3080 isn't great, but the RTX 4080 is one hell of a graphics card, and the specs on the RTX 4080 Super mean that the new card should outperform the non-Super card by 5-10% while costing a lot less. We'll have to wait to get the card in ourselves for review to say for certain, but a cheaper RTX 4080 and an RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4070 Super that don't increase their price beyond the launch price of the non-Super variants is a positive thing for gamers all around.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. We'll be covering everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI, so stick with us for the big stories. And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!