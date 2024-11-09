Belkin's Travel Bag for Vision Pro has pockets and is way cheaper than Apple's own case

Apple's now selling a Belkin-made carrying case for the Vision Price

It's half the price of the Apple-made alternative with plenty of pockets

Since Apple launched Vision Pro in February 2024, the brand has always made a carrying case to accompany – and ultimately protect – the $3,500 Spatial Computer.

It’s not cheap at $199 / £199 /AU$349, but you get a white, puffy, custom-built case to securely carry the headset and the battery and accessories like straps. It’s also a perfect accessory to bring to, say, a campfire because it looks like a giant marshmallow. Now, though, there is another official or rather officially approved option for touting your Apple Vision Pro around, and it’s half the price of Apple’s own case, has more pockets, and features a dedicated slot for an AirTag.

Launched quietly on Apple’s online store the same day four new Macs – the 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and 14-inch MacBook Pro – became available, Belkin’s Travel Bag for Apple Vision Pro is priced at $99.99 / £99.95 / AU$159.95. It's a smaller, more compact gray tote that can easily fit the Vision Pro, a battery, both straps, and other accessories.

(Image credit: Belkin)

For easy travel, the Travel Bag has a handle for quick trots and a larger sash that might be best for bringing it on trips, into an office, or to a friend's house. The main compartment opens up via a zipper, and it has a dedicated spot inside – as well as a tie-down strap – to secure the Vision Pro. Above that, you can store the Vision Pro battery, and you’ll find more room for extra headbands, cables, and even a power brick.

On the front is a zipper pocket and an open one for other odds and ends. You’ll also find a spot for an AirTag. But maybe the best thing here is that Belkin’s bag is a much more affordable option that takes up less space and seemingly has more storage space for various odds and ends.

(Image credit: Belkin)

Its arrival at Apple’s online store came a few days after Belkin’s Head Strap for Apple Vision Pro landed at $49.95 / £44.95. It’s essentially a companion top band for Apple's Solo Knit headband and is all about increasing comfort and hopefully reducing the feel of weight on your head when using the Vision Pro.

We’ll be going hands-on soon with the Belkin Travel Bag and Head Strap for Vision Pro, but if they’re anything like the brand's Battery Holder, which was available at launch, these should be pretty handy.

If you already have a Vision Pro and are keen to pick up either the Travel Bag ($99.95 / £99.95 / AU$159.95), Head Strap ($49.95 / £44.95), or Battery Holder ($49.95 / £49.95), all three are available from Belkin’s online store, Apple’s online shop, and select Apple stores across the United States.