Samsung’s new AI Club will let you rent a robot
Welcome to the age of tech subscriptions
- Pay a monthly fee to rent the latest AI devices
- The program aims to make cutting-edge tech more accessible
- There are optional maintenance services as part of the subscription
Samsung has a new plan to put AI tech in your hands, though not via drone delivery. Instead, it’s launching the AI Subscription Club, a program that lets you rent the company’s latest AI-powered gadgets for a monthly fee. It’s like leasing a car, but instead of a luxury sedan, you get a Galaxy phone or even the AI companion robot, Ballie, which debuted at CES this year.
On paper, it sounds great. You get shiny new tech, Samsung gets a predictable cash flow, and everyone walks away happy. But will it catch on? That depends on a few things. First, there’s the question of pricing. If the subscription costs rival traditional financing plans or carrier upgrades, it might not feel like much of a deal. Second, there’s the whole “ownership vs. rental” mindset. Some people like knowing their gadgets are truly theirs, even if they’re a few years behind the latest trend.
Despite what “AI Subscription Club” might suggest, this isn’t about subscribing to software features, at least for now, as Galaxy AI tools remain free through the rest of the year. The hardware subscription model lets you rent devices like phones, tablets, and robots. Samsung promises this will make staying on the cutting edge more affordable and accessible while also guaranteeing them a steady revenue stream.
Subscribers who pay a monthly fee get access to some of Samsung’s hardware catalog. It's like leasing a car in some ways. For instance, you can upgrade to new models without selling old devices. If you have an itch for new tech but don't want to pay for it every year or so, it's a good deal. Plus, it comes with optional maintenance services, so if Ballie accidentally rolls off a table or your phone gets an unplanned bath, Samsung has you covered.
It's notable that Samsung is pursuing this business model after similar attempts, such as the failure of the Google Pixel Pass. Still, Samsung may see this as the best way to get people to try its more expensive tech, but who don't want to pay the high price for the new toys. Then, if they like it, they may be more willing to fork over the cash.
AI anticipation
Samsung isn’t starting from scratch here. The AI Subscription Club actually began last year as a rental program for home appliances in South Korea. Consumers could subscribe to AI-powered washing machines, refrigerators, and TVs, complete with maintenance services. Expanding this concept to mobile devices and AI gadgets is a natural next step, though it remains to be seen if the same appeal translates to smartphones and tablets.
The subscription model also raises an interesting question: are we moving toward a world where we stop owning our tech altogether? Between this and services like Google’s Chromebook rentals, it’s easy to imagine a future where everything—from our phones to our fridges—is “as-a-service.” For some, that’s exciting. For others, it’s a bit dystopian. Either way, it’s clear Samsung sees subscriptions as part of its future.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
For now, the AI Subscription Club is sticking close to home, rolling out in South Korea first. Samsung hasn’t confirmed plans for a global launch, but it’s not hard to imagine this program popping up elsewhere if it gains traction. And with the Galaxy S25 series expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event later this month, this could be Samsung’s way of keeping the buzz alive.
You might also like
Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.