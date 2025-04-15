Grok may start remembering everything you ask it to do, according to new reports
xAI’s Grok may be about to start remembering your conversations as part of a broader slate of updates rolling out, all of which seek to match ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and other rivals. Elon Musk’s company tends to pitch Grok as a plucky upstart in a world of staid AI tools; it also seems to be aiming for parity on features like memory, voice, and image editing.
As spotted by one user on X, it appears that Grok will get a new "Personalise with Memories" switch in settings. This would be a big deal if it works and mark a shift from momentary utility to long-term reliability. Grok's reported memory system, which is still in development but already appearing in the web app, will allow Grok to reference previous chats.
This means if you’ve been working with it on something like planning a vacation, writing a screenplay, or just keeping track of the name of that documentary you wanted to watch, Grok could say, “Hey, didn’t we already talk about this?”
Grok’s memory is expected to be user-controlled as well, which means you’ll be able to manage what the AI remembers and delete specific memories or everything Grok has remembered all at once. That’s increasingly the standard among AI competitors, and it’ll likely be essential for trust, especially as more people start using these tools for work, personal planning, and remembering which child prefers which bedtime story.
This should put Grok more or less on par with what OpenAI has done with ChatGPT’s memory rollout, albeit on a much shorter timeline. The breakneck pace is part of the pitch for Grok, even when it doesn't quite work yet. Some users have reported already seeing the memory feature available, but it's not available to everyone yet, and the exact rollout schedule is unclear.
Remember Grok
Of course, giving memory to a chatbot is a bit like giving a goldfish a planner, meaning it’s only useful if it knows what to do with it. Even so, xAI seems to be layering memory into Grok Web in tandem with a handful of other upgrades that lean toward making it feel more like an actual assistant and less like a snarky trivia machine.
This memory update is starting to appear as a range of other Grok upgrades loom on the horizon. Grok 3.5 is expected any day now, with Grok 4 slotted for the end of the year.
There’s also a new vision feature in development for Grok’s voice mode, allowing users to point their phones at things and hear a description and analysis of what's around them.
It's another feature that ChatGPT and Gemini users will find familiar, and Grok’s vision tool is still being tested. Upgrades are also coming to the recently released image editing feature that lets users upload a picture, select a style, and ask Grok to modify it.
It’s part of the ongoing competition among AI chatbots to make AI models artistically versatile. Combine that with the upcoming Google Drive integration, and Grok starts to look a little more serious as a competitor.
Also on the horizon is Grok Workspaces, a kind of digital whiteboard for collaborating with Grok on a more significant project. These updates suggest that xAI is pivoting to make Grok seem less like a novelty and more like a necessity. xAI clearly sees Grok’s future as being more useful than just a set of sarcastic and mean voice responses.
Still, even as Grok gains these long-awaited features, questions remain about whether it can match the depth and polish of its more established counterparts. It’s one thing to bolt a memory system onto a chatbot. It’s another thing entirely to make that memory meaningful.
Whether Grok becomes your go-to assistant or stays a curious toy used only when some aspect goes viral depends on how well xAI can connect all these new capabilities into something cohesive, intuitive, and a little less chaotic. But for now, at least, it finally remembers your name.
