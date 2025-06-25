Oh great - Grok could soon "help" you at work by editing your spreadsheets and other work documents

Leaked code suggests Grok is building a spreadsheet tool

New service would allow users to work with Grok on spreadsheets

No official confirmation, but xAI is keen to keep up with its rivals

Far from simply taking over the social media world, xAI is reportedly now building a new feature for its Grok model which would allow it to access and edit documents and files.

Leaked code has suggested xAI is developing an advanced file editor for Grok, with spreadsheet support taking center stage, as it looks to widen its appeal and draw in more users.

The move might mean users get more tools and features to tighten up their work, but at the risk of having files analyzed (and possibly uploaded to) Grok's systems, and even X itself.

Grok in your spreadsheets?

Reverse engineer Nima Owji, who leaked the findings on X, noted the tool will allow users to talk to Grok and ask it to assist them as they are editing the files.

It's not clear why only spreadsheets are involved, instead of documents, slideshows, or image creators - but the move looks to be part of a campaign from xAI to compete with much bigger rivals OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft - all of which have already embedded smart AI copilots into their productivity tools.

X owner Elon Musk has been publicly clear about his aims to turn the service into an "everything app" capable of handling a wide number of everyday tasks.

Recently, the company launched Grok Studio, which lets users collaborate with the service via a split-screen interface, allowing them to have help when generating documents, code, reports, and even games.

Similar to Google's Workspace online collaboration platform, xAI has also revealed users will be able to create specific Workspaces to keep and organize specific files and conversations in a single location.

Google Workspace users can currently communicate with the platform's Gemini AI assistant when creating documents, allowing them to get help or suggestions on specific areas or themes, as well as additional insights from other files or documents.

xAI has not commented on the leak, and has yet to respond to a request for comment from TechRadar Pro.

Via TechCrunch