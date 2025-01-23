Forget Galaxy AI, Gemini or One UI – one tiny AI tool got the biggest cheer at the Samsung S25 launch event, and here’s why

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event yesterday had no shortage of new AI tools, but one little audio tool – Audio Eraser – really stood out for me, and surprisingly I think it also got the biggest cheer from the crowd out of all the new AI tools on show.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung demoed some truly groundbreaking advancements towards the age of agentic AI, which are the first steps towards using your phone as a true virtual assistant that can perform all the tasks you tell it to without your direct involvement. But while the ability to get your phone to book you a restaurant, add it to your calendar, and invite your friends via text message is a game changer, it feels like it’s asking a lot of people to embrace this right now.

We’re still in the phase where people don’t know exactly why they need AI and have concerns about its safety and adopting AI agents wholesale will involve a significant change to how we live our lives that I’m not sure people are quite ready for.

There’s a lot to worry about in the world at the moment. There are wars, inflation, starvation, and political and economic uncertainty. With this general background of chaos, the idea of giving up even more control over our lives to make them a little bit easier, which is the big promise of AI agents, can make things seem even more uncertain.

Enter Audio Eraser

Contrast this with a simple AI tool like Audio Eraser. Dubbed by Samsung as “A sound studio at your fingertips”, it has one job to do and it does it very well. It listens to your video clips and identifies background sounds like wind, music, nature, noise, voice and crowd, then lets you change the volume of each one so that the person speaking in the video is much easier to hear.

Watch its section in the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event video from 1.48.52.

With Audio Eraser Samsung is using AI to make a complex task simple in such an easy and accessible way. As somebody who records interviews myself, often in noisy environments this would be perfect for me. I love the idea of being able to have complete control of the different types of background noise in the clip.

At the moment I sometimes use Enhance Speech in Adobe’s AI podcast studio to accomplish the task of removing background noise from recordings, but it’s not customizable to the degree that Audio Eraser is, not to mention being able to do it all on the phone is a lot more convenient than having to upload audio clips to be worked on in the cloud.

TechRadar got hands-on with Audio Eraser to try it out, too. You can see Lance Ulanoff our US Editor in Chief and our US Managing Editor of News, Jacob Krol using it at 2.14 in this video:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on – head-turning power and all-encompassing AI - YouTube Watch On

You can see how quick and easy it is to use. Audio Eraser is a perfect example of how you can get people excited about AI tools without scaring them. It’s not complicated and it fits into your life without you having to change anything. I think it’s no coincidence that it got a bigger audience reaction during its demo at the event than even the most impressive AI tools involving Gemini, Gemini Live, One UI, and Galaxy AI did.

Don’t get me wrong, I think that AI assistants will be truly life-changing when they can seamlessly integrate with absolutely everything on our phones, but we’re not quite there yet, and companies like Samsung, Google, and OpenAI need to find a way to get us there in a way that makes sense with the way we live our lives now.