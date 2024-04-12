ChatGPT's newest GPT-4 upgrade makes it smarter and more conversational

AI just keeps getting smarter: another significant upgrade has been pushed out for ChatGPT, its developer OpenAI has announced, and specifically to the GPT-4 Turbo model available to those paying for ChatGPT Plus, Team, or Enterprise.

OpenAI says ChatGPT will now be better at writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding – and it has the charts to prove it. The release is labeled with the date April 9, and it replaces the GPT-4 Turbo model that was pushed out on January 25.

Judging by the graphs provided, the biggest jumps in capabilities are in mathematics and GPQA, or Graduate-Level Google-Proof Q&A – a benchmark based on multiple-choice questions in various scientific fields.

According to OpenAI, the new and improved ChatGPT is "more direct" and "less verbose" too, and will use "more conversational language". All in all, a bit more human-like then. Eventually, the improvements should trickle down to non-paying users too.

For example, when writing with ChatGPT, responses will be more direct, less verbose, and use more conversational language.

In an example given by OpenAI, AI-generated text for an SMS intended to RSVP to a dinner invite is half the length and much more to the point – with some of the less essential words and sentences chopped out for simplicity.

Another important upgrade is that the training data ChatGPT is based on now goes all the way up to December 2023, rather than April 2023 as with the previous model, which should help with topical questions and answers.

It's difficult to test AI chatbots from version to version, but in our own experiments with ChatGPT and GPT-4 Turbo we found it does now know about more recent events – like the iPhone 15 launch. As ChatGPT has never held or used an iPhone though, it's nowhere near being able to offer the information you'd get from our iPhone 15 review.

The momentum behind AI shows no signs of slowing down just yet: in the last week alone Meta has promised human-like cognition from upcoming models, while Google has made its impressive AI photo-editing tools available to more users.