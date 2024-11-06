ChatGPT o1 model briefly escapes preview mode

OpenAI accidentally released the full ChatGPT o1 model to the AI chatbot platform a few days ago. The leak only lasted a few hours, but that was plenty of time to show that the model will be even more formidable than the genius riddle solver preview version introduced to the platform in September.

ChatGPT o1's advances from the current standard ChatGPT-4o model are undeniable, even as a preview. It's more accurate, better at solving complex, multi-step problems, and can write advanced software code. However, the preview doesn't include all of the features available in the default ChatGPT-4o, like data analysis, visual understanding, and the ability to search the web.

Those tools were all there in the final model before OpenAI yanked it. In those few hours, users showcased how ChatGPT o1 solved visual puzzles, described photographs in minute and accurate detail, and could break down a text conversation from a screenshot, even replicating the emojis used. You can see some examples below.

ChatGPT o1 + image is out in the wild!!!Use this linkhttps://t.co/RdHmy53hYYFound via @Jaicraft39 in quote. Here is a quick test using one of my images (you've seen this image below in my feed). Note the model name is just "ChatGPT".Expect this to be plugged quickly I… https://t.co/tTcXOVALWq pic.twitter.com/pTRCyATtXUNovember 2, 2024

o1 first contact 👽brought to you by me + @Jaicraft39 pic.twitter.com/MPrMxbk5sqNovember 2, 2024

ChatGPT o1 thinks slow but deep

The big difference with ChatGPT o1 compared to its predecessors is that it is supposed to use reason and logic to break down questions and tasks into smaller parts and solve each of them before responding. That should make it both less likely to hallucinate and more capable of putting its response into the context of the query. OpenAI hasn't made any announcements about specific release dates for ChatGPT o1, but the more public tests, even the inadvertent ones, suggest it will happen very soon, maybe before the end of the year.

There's plenty of reason to think it will be a boon for OpenAI as ChatGPT faces ever more advanced competition from the likes of Google Gemini, Meta AI, and other AI chatbots. The reduced response speed is very much overcome by the more accurate and useful answers provided when asking about either text or images. Personally, I'll be eager to see if the humor and flirting deficiencies of ChatGPT o1-preview have been solved in the final version.

