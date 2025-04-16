ChatGPT gets a useful new home for your AI images – and it could be the first step towards OpenAI's new Instagram rival

Your AI images now have their own space in ChatGPT

The ChatGPT app and web interface is getting a new Library tab

This is where all your AI-generated images are now kept

The feature is rolling out now for all users

ChatGPT's recent image update almost broke the internet, and certainly put a ton of pressure on OpenAI's huge stack of graphics processors – and now users are getting a dedicated space inside the chatbot's interface for their AI pictures.

As announced by OpenAI (via The Verge), the new Library tab shows up across the mobile apps and the web interface for ChatGPT. It's available universally too, whether or not you pay for a subscription to the AI bot.

The update has already shown up inside the web interface for my own account, and it's all pretty straightforward to use: the tab collects every image you've generated, across every chat in your history, and you can click on a picture for edit and download options. You can also create a new image from the Library section.

Delete a chat, and the included images get wiped from the Library tab as well. There isn't anything in the way of image search or filtering as yet, but of course these features could be rolled out in time as the feature evolves.

The social aspect

All of your image creations, all in one place.Introducing the new library for your ChatGPT image creations—rolling out now to all Free, Plus, and Pro users on mobile and https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg.

It seems as though we're seeing a new AI image trend appearing every week, whether it's Studio Ghibli-inspired renderings, turning people into action figures, or imagining what your pet might look like as a human being.

Given the recent boost in the quality of the images ChatGPT can make, across free and paid tiers, it makes sense for OpenAI to create a separate space to hold them – previously users had to dig through individual conversations to find them.

It also links into the rumors we've heard about OpenAI working on a social network. These plans are apparently in their early stages, but if ChatGPT were to become more social, it's easy to see how image sharing could be a big part of that: like Instagram, but with AI-generated images and videos dominating.

The move would give OpenAI access to even more user data to train on, too. Would you sign up for yet another social media network, if it was focused around AI? And would your AI content have what it takes to go viral? Let us know in the comments.