ChatGPT’s new AI image capabilities are genuinely amazing, but they’re so frustrating to use that it made me want to throw my laptop in the trash

Opinion
By published

Its rules on text are beyond bizarre

A robot painting, created by ChatGPT.
A robot painting, generated by ChatGPT. (Image credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI has added image generation and editing capabilities to ChatGPT 4o, and while it can produce seriously good images, and do impressive edits to them, its strange rules about text rendering ended up completely frustrating me.

First, let’s start with the positives.

Previously ChatGPT relied on DALL-E for its image generation, and now it can do the job itself. The images it produces are slow to appear but exceptionally good. Take a look at this robin in winter, for example.

Robin image created using ChatGPT

A robin in winter, created by ChatGPT. (Image credit: OpenAI)

It also has no problem creating people. Here’s a happy family playing on the beach:

Family on a beach, created by ChatGPT.

A happy family on a beach, created with ChatGPT. (Image credit: OpenAI)

(Ok, if you look really closely at the mom’s right hand you can see the fingers are still a bit wonky).

Impressive edits

ChatGPT can also edit images for you. I was really pleased to see that if you upload a photo with a watermark on it and ask it to remove the text over the image, it politely refuses, which is an improvement on Gemini's new native image editing skills. This is exactly as it should be and well done to ChatGPT for respecting copyright.

ChatGPT can edit images that aren’t copyrighted, however. I uploaded a few to test it out, and it was genuinely impressive at changing backgrounds, changing people in an image while keeping the rest of the image the same, or changing the mood of an image.

Here’s the family again, with the background changed to an urban park:

Family in the park, created by OpenAI

ChatGPT, change the background to "urban park". (Image credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI says that its image generation abilities are good for “Images that are heavily text-forward: e.g., instructions poster, visualizing concepts for learning, wordmarks, business cards “

Text has long been something that AI has always struggled with generating, so if ChatGPT can conquer this hurdle then it would be really something.

So, I asked it to render a few lines of poetry on a gravestone in a graveyard in England to test it out. That’s when I ran into a problem.

Want to draw an image of words on a stone tablet in a graveyard? ChatGPT says no, it cannot draw words on a gravestone. OK, so how about a stone tablet in the countryside? ChatGPT says no, not on a stone tablet. OK, can you draw some words on a signpost? ChatGPT says, no. All of these things violate the “content guidelines”. Ok, how about on a cup of coffee? Can I at least get you to put a couple of lines of poetry on a coffee cup?

ChatGPT says:

“I can’t generate an image of that text on a coffee mug, as it involves realistic, readable text on a physical object, which isn’t allowed under content guidelines.”

I mean, why?

What possible crime is this committing?

Exasperated, I asked ChatGPT to just draw the words of my poem artistically, but not on an object. ChatGPT replied:

“I can’t generate an image with that specific text rendered in a realistic or readable way due to content policy restrictions on generating lengthy, realistic-looking text within images.”

"Lengthy" seems to be the issue here, although a couple of lines of poetry is hardly "lengthy". This also seems ironic since OpenAI announced ChatGPT's new image capabilities by posting a picture of a blackboard with words written on it, an image that was presumably created by ChatGPT. So, maybe blackboards would work?

Blackboard text created in ChatGPT.

Text on a blackboard created with ChatGPT. (Image credit: OpenAI)

If I ask it to draw a small number of words, like “Stop making sense”, for example, on a blackboard then it will do it (see above), but when I asked it to draw a couple of lines of poetry on the blackboard it still refuses.

If I asked DALL-E to produce the same lines of poetry written on a gravestone in an English graveyard, it had no problem complying. Unfortunately, the words weren’t really legible.

It just seems unfortunate that now we’ve got an AI image generator that can produce legible words, it’s being restricted.

The text it produces is way better than something like DALL-E can produce, it’s just frustrating that you can’t utilize the feature for anything useful.

You may also like

TOPICS
Graham Barlow
Graham Barlow
Senior Editor, AI

Graham is the Senior Editor for AI at TechRadar. With over 25 years of experience in both online and print journalism, Graham has worked for various market-leading tech brands including Computeractive, PC Pro, iMore, MacFormat, Mac|Life, Maximum PC, and more. He specializes in reporting on everything to do with AI and has appeared on BBC TV shows like BBC One Breakfast and on Radio 4 commenting on the latest trends in tech. Graham has an honors degree in Computer Science and spends his spare time podcasting and blogging.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
A robot painting, created by ChatGPT.
ChatGPT’s new AI image capabilities are genuinely amazing, but they’re so frustrating to use that it made me want to throw my laptop in the trash
Google Gemini 2.5 and ChatGPT o3-mini
I pitted Gemini 2.5 Pro against ChatGPT o3-mini to find out which AI reasoning model is best
Opera AI Tabs
Feel like your browser tabs are out of control? Opera's new AI tab-management tool will bring order to the chaos
Sama virtual assistant
Speak, Book, Fly. Qatar Airways debuts industry-first AI travel agent, Sama
Apple WWDC 2025 announced
3 things Apple needs to do at WWDC 2025 to save Apple Intelligence, and why I'm convinced it will
Chat GPT-generated images along with source material
ChatGPT 4o image generation is so good we will never be able to trust iPhone renders again
Latest in Opinion
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.
AI is booming — but are businesses seeing real impact?
A robot painting, created by ChatGPT.
ChatGPT’s new AI image capabilities are genuinely amazing, but they’re so frustrating to use that it made me want to throw my laptop in the trash
Hands on a laptop with overlaid logos representing network security
Winning the war on ransomware with multi-layer security
Protection from AI hacker attacks
Maintaining SAP’s confidentiality, integrity, and availability triad
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Hands on
I'm actually glad the new Siri with Apple Intelligence is delayed, and here's why we've got Apple's AI problem backwards
Apple WWDC 2025 announced
3 things Apple needs to do at WWDC 2025 to save Apple Intelligence, and why I'm convinced it will
More about artificial intelligence
Sama virtual assistant

Speak, Book, Fly. Qatar Airways debuts industry-first AI travel agent, Sama
Google Gemini 2.5 and ChatGPT o3-mini

I pitted Gemini 2.5 Pro against ChatGPT o3-mini to find out which AI reasoning model is best
Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long and Luke Grimes as Kacey Dutton embrace in Yellowstone season 5, part 2

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is expanding outside of Paramount+ again with another spin-off reportedly in the works
See more latest
Most Popular
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.
AI is booming — but are businesses seeing real impact?
Hands on a laptop with overlaid logos representing network security
Winning the war on ransomware with multi-layer security
Protection from AI hacker attacks
Maintaining SAP’s confidentiality, integrity, and availability triad
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Hands on
I'm actually glad the new Siri with Apple Intelligence is delayed, and here's why we've got Apple's AI problem backwards
Chat GPT-generated images along with source material
ChatGPT 4o image generation is so good we will never be able to trust iPhone renders again
Apple WWDC 2025 announced
3 things Apple needs to do at WWDC 2025 to save Apple Intelligence, and why I'm convinced it will
Pixel Studio on an phone
Pixel Studio on the Pixel 9 now lets you generate AI images of people, and the results can be terrifying
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
Why multi-CDNs are going to shake up 2025
A person using a smartphone with a cybersecurity lock symbol appearing over it.
The growing threat of device code phishing and how to defend against It
Cybersecurity
Why OT security needs exposure management to break the cycle of endless patching