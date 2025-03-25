OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora

OpenAI launches OpenAI Academy

The free resource has all the info you need on how to master ChatGPT and Sora

The AI bible includes live streams, videos, and in-person events

OpenAI just launched an incredible AI resource bible called OpenAI Academy, and it could be the catalyst for you to finally try ChatGPT.

Announced on the company's blog, OpenAI Academy is a publicly available, free online resource hub that will help "support AI literacy and help people from all backgrounds access tools, best practices, and peer insights to use AI more effectively and responsibly".

With in-person events, live streams, and content to explore at your own pace, the Academy could become your go-to resource for all things ChatGPT and Sora.

There are plenty of excellent AI resources on the internet. In fact, you're reading one just now. OpenAI Academy, however, gives users a go-to educational tool created by the makers of ChatGPT to help teach the right practices for using AI.

You can access OpenAI Academy without paying a dime; all you'll need to do is sign up for an account. You can access the resource here.

The perfect companion

AI is rapidly evolving and changing the way we interact with technology. As someone who writes about AI and uses it daily, OpenAI Academy is the kind of resource I've been waiting for.

Initially, OpenAI Academy launched as an in-person event, so it's fantastic to see the resources be made available to anyone with access to the internet.

From tips on how to get started with Sora and how to craft a storyboard, to how to create custom GPTs and use Deep Research in ChatGPT, there's a guide for almost all your needs.

Considering companies charge for educational courses on AI, OpenAI's offering here is a steal for free. So whether or not you use ChatGPT or Sora daily, or if you've been hesitant to try because it can be overwhelming, OpenAI Academy has you covered.