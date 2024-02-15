Australian PC Awards 2024: announcing the nominees for the best PC gear

It’s back! The annual gathering of experts from TechRadar, PC Gamer, PC PowerPlay and Tom’s Guide have completed their butting of the heads and have arrived at a common consensus – deciding which PC gear was the very best of the year.

Across a mammoth 27 categories, we’ve covered every important PC component, including motherboards, graphics cards, CPUs and all the other important bits that make up a perfect PC. We rate all the good things that connect to a PC, too, from monitors to mice and headsets, we look at the best in networking and storage, plus reveal the best laptops – from budget to high-end.

We’ve assessed at every reseller in the land and tapped the best. Most excitingly, the big gongs for the year are the super-prestigious Excellence Award, Gold Award and the one we always enjoy discussing the most – the Epic Fail Award.

Today we’re revealing all the finalists, and the big winners announcement will drop right here on March 15, 2024. So keep an eye on www.australianpcawards.com.au and see if your favourite company or bit of kit got some gold. Maybe you own an Australian PC Award-winning item already – and if you’re on the hunt for some new gear you couldn’t really go wrong by picking something that’s so good it won an Australian PC Award!

I want to know who won!

And you will, quite soon in fact!

We'll be announcing all the winners right here on TechRadar on Friday, March 15, 2024, or you can check out last year's winners here.

Finalists: Best motherboard maker

Finalists: Best value motherboard

Finalists: Best premium motherboard

Finalists: Best video card maker

Finalists: Best value video card

Finalists: Best premium video card

Finalists: Best value CPU

Finalists: Best Mid-range CPU

Finalists: Best premium CPU

Finalists: Best internal storage maker

Finalists: Best external storage maker

Finalists: Best value laptop or 2-in-1

Finalists: Best premium laptop or 2-in-1

Finalists: Best gaming laptop

Finalists: Best desktop PC builder

Finalists: Best memory maker

Finalists: Best cooling product

Finalists: Best monitor

Finalists: Best keyboard

Finalists: Best mouse

Finalists: Best gaming headset

Finalists: Best PC case

Finalists: Best router

Finalists: Best reseller

Finalists: Excellence Award

For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2023.

Finalists: Gold Award

The company that impressed us the most, overall, in 2023.

This list comprises all of the companies that made the finalist lists, plus more that the editorial team felt deserved to be included.