Australian PC Awards 2024: announcing the nominees for the best PC gear
Finding the PC gear that’s better than all the rest
It’s back! The annual gathering of experts from TechRadar, PC Gamer, PC PowerPlay and Tom’s Guide have completed their butting of the heads and have arrived at a common consensus – deciding which PC gear was the very best of the year.
Across a mammoth 27 categories, we’ve covered every important PC component, including motherboards, graphics cards, CPUs and all the other important bits that make up a perfect PC. We rate all the good things that connect to a PC, too, from monitors to mice and headsets, we look at the best in networking and storage, plus reveal the best laptops – from budget to high-end.
We’ve assessed at every reseller in the land and tapped the best. Most excitingly, the big gongs for the year are the super-prestigious Excellence Award, Gold Award and the one we always enjoy discussing the most – the Epic Fail Award.
Today we’re revealing all the finalists, and the big winners announcement will drop right here on March 15, 2024. So keep an eye on www.australianpcawards.com.au and see if your favourite company or bit of kit got some gold. Maybe you own an Australian PC Award-winning item already – and if you’re on the hunt for some new gear you couldn’t really go wrong by picking something that’s so good it won an Australian PC Award!
I want to know who won!
And you will, quite soon in fact!
We'll be announcing all the winners right here on TechRadar on Friday, March 15, 2024, or you can check out last year's winners here.
Finalists: Best motherboard maker
Finalists: Best value motherboard
- Asus TUF Gaming B650 Plus WIFI
- MSI MAG B760M Mortar Max WiFi
- MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk Max WiFi
- Asrock Z790 Riptide WiFi
- Asus TUF Gaming Z790-Pro WiFi
- Asrock B760M PG Sonic WiFi
- Asus ROG Strix B760-F Gaming WiFi
Finalists: Best premium motherboard
- Asrock Z790 Taichi Lite
- MSI Z790I Edge Wi-Fi Mini-ITX
- Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Master X
- Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero
- Asrock Z790 Nova Wi-Fi
Finalists: Best video card maker
Finalists: Best value video card
- MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming X Trio
- MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus Black 2X
- Asus Dual RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition
- PowerColor Radeon RX 7600 Fighter
- Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7800 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
- Nvidia RTX 4070
- Intel Arc A750
- Intel Arc A580
Finalists: Best premium video card
- Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC
- Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC EVA-02 Edition
- MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Twin Edge OC SPIDER-MAN™
- Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE
- Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
Finalists: Best value CPU
Finalists: Best Mid-range CPU
Finalists: Best premium CPU
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- AMD Ryzen 7950X3D
- Intel 13900KS
- Intel Core i9-14900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- AMD Threadripper 7980X
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
Finalists: Best internal storage maker
Finalists: Best external storage maker
Finalists: Best value laptop or 2-in-1
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i
- Acer Swift Go 14
- Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED
- Gigabyte G5
- Dell G16 7630
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
- Apple MacBook Air 15
- Framework 13 AMD
- Acer Aspire 7
- HP Pavilion Aero
Finalists: Best premium laptop or 2-in-1
- Apple MacBook Pro (M3)
- Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
- Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
- HP Spectre X360
- Apple MacBook Pro (M2)
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
- Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED
- Razer Blade 14
Finalists: Best gaming laptop
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 17
- Razer Blade 14
- Acer Nitro 5
- Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Alienware m18
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen8)
- HP Victus 16
- MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A13V
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (2023)
- Acer Predator Helios 16
Finalists: Best desktop PC builder
- Mwave
- Apple
- Allied
- Lenovo
- Corsair
- Alienware
- Acer
- HP
- Dell
- Thermaltake
- BPCTech
- JW
- Aftershock PC
- CentreCom
- PC Case Gear
Finalists: Best memory maker
Finalists: Best cooling product
- Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD XT
- Asus ROG Ryuo III 360
- Teamgroup Siren Duo360
- Thermaltake TH240 V2 Ultra
- Corsair iCUE Link Ecosystem
- Lian Li UNI FAN TL LCD
- Thermalright Peerless Assassin
Finalists: Best monitor
- MSI Optix G274QPF-QD
- HyperX Armada 27
- Acer Predator X32 FP
- MSI 342C QD-OLED
- Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM
- AOC Gaming 24G2SP
- Dell 24 P2423D
- Asrock PG34WQ15R2B
- Philips Evnia 34M2C8600
- Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 G95NC
- Asus ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD
Finalists: Best keyboard
- Ducky One 3 Aura Keyboard
- Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro
- Logitech G PRO X TKL Lightspeed
- Asus Rog Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
- Corsair K70 Max
Finalists: Best mouse
- MSI Clutch GM51 Wireless Gaming Mouse
- Benq Zowie EC-CCW
- Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 wireless
- Glorious Model O 2 Wireless
- Razer DeathAdder V3
Finalists: Best gaming headset
- HyperX Cloud III
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
- Corsair HS55 Wireless
- Audeze Maxwell
- Corsair HS80 RGB
- JBL Quantum TWS
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
- Corsair HS65 Surround Wireless
Finalists: Best PC case
- TT Ceres
- MSI MPG Velox 100P Airflow
- Corsair iCUE 4000D RGB Airflow
- Asus Prime AP201
- Nzxt H9 Flow
- MSI MEG Prospect 700R
- Thermaltake CTE C750 Air
- Be Queit! Shadow Base 800 FX
- HYTE Y70 Touch
- Fractal Terra
Finalists: Best router
- Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000
- Asus ROG Rapture GT6 gaming mesh
- MSI RadiX AX6600 WiFi 6 Gaming Router
- Asus TUF Gaming AX4200
- DrayTek Vigor2135ax
- Netgear Nighthawk A8000
- TP-Link Deco XE200 AX11000
- Asus RT-AX1800S
Finalists: Best reseller
- Allied Gaming PC
- Austin
- BPCtech
- Centre Com
- Computer Alliance
- CPL Online
- IJK
- JW
- Mwave
- PC Case Gear
- PLE
- Scorptec
- Umart
- MSY
Finalists: Excellence Award
For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2023.
- Nvidia DLSS 3.5
- Mark Zuckerberg / Threads
- ARM
- Intel Arc
- Apple M3
- Handheld PC gaming
- ChatGPT
- AMD Threadripper
- Microsoft Copilot
Finalists: Gold Award
The company that impressed us the most, overall, in 2023.
This list comprises all of the companies that made the finalist lists, plus more that the editorial team felt deserved to be included.
- Acer
- Adata
- Aftershock
- Alienware
- Allied Gaming PC
- AMD
- Apple
- Asrock
- Asus
- Audeze
- Austin
- Be Quiet
- BenQ
- BPCtech
- Centre Com
- Computer Alliance
- Corsair
- CPL Online
- Crucial
- DeepCool
- Dell
- Draytek
- Ducky
- Dynabook
- Framework
- Fractal Design
- Framework
- G.Skill
- Gigabyte Aorus
- Glorious
- HP
- HyperX
- IJK
- Intel
- JBL
- JW
- Kingston
- LaCie
- Leader
- Lenovo
- Lian Li
