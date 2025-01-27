Our favorite Sony mirrorless camera is down to a record-low price

One of our favorite mirrorless cameras ever - the excellent Sony Alpha A7 IV - is on sale for a record-low price in both the US and the UK thanks to ongoing winter sales events.

Over at Adorama, you can get the A7 IV for just $2,299 (was $2,499), while those in the UK can take advantage of a massive £300 cashback offer from Sony to get a body for just £1,599 (was £2,149).

Both of these prices exceed the previous record-low by $100 and £100, respectively, so today's deals are definitely worth checking out if you're looking for a superb hybrid camera that can tackle both video and photography.

Sony Alpha a7 IV record-low price

Sony Alpha a7 IV: was $2,499 now $2,199 at Adorama US We rate the Alpha a7 IV as the best mirrorless camera for most people right now - mainly because it's a superb hybrid body that performs for both stills and video. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and a game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that greatness for such a low price. Now is an ideal time to consider making the switch since this excellent flagship is currently sitting at its lowest-ever price. In the UK: was £2,149 now £1,599 at Jessops

We've been recommending the Sony Alpha A7 IV since it was released back in 2021 and it still holds the overall top spot on our best mirrorless cameras buyer's guide. While the competition has stiffened significantly in recent years from the likes of Nikon and Canon, the Sony A7 IV still hits that sweet spot with both video and photo specs - and value, for that matter.

For a relatively reasonable price, you get a hefty 33MP full-frame sensor, class-leading autofocus, and support for 10-bit video. These are still great specs compared to the competition, although the newer Nikon Z6 III currently has the edge with video since the A7 IV's 4K/60p mode is cropped.