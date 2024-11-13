It's official, Sony's next camera will be the A1 II – potentially its most powerful mirrorless camera yet

Sony's latest flagship mirrorless camera will be revealed next week

Live event is on Nov 19 at 9am EST / 2pm GMT (Nov 20 at 1am AEST)

Set to replace the Alpha A1

Sony has officially revealed that the A1 II will be its next mirrorless camera through a live event announcement on its website and social media channels – the event will take place on November 19 at 9am EST / 2pm GMT (that's November 20 at 1am AEST).

The second-generation model will succeed Sony's current flagship, the Alpha A1, which was launched back in January 2021, and is set to become the most powerful and versatile Sony mirrorless camera ever.

Details of what we can expect from the A1 II are thin on the ground, although Sony Alpha Rumors suggests that it could be a minor update of the A1, which at launch cost $6,500 / £6,500 / AU$10,499 for the body only.

Even if it is a minor update with the same 50MP stills up to 30fps and 8K video, the A1 II should still hold its own against 2024 rivals such as the Nikon Z9 and Canon EOS R1, which goes to show just how ahead of the game the A1 was back in 2021.

Alpha 1 II Live Event on November 19th, 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The next best professional mirrorless camera?

The Sony Alpha A1 was the first professional camera of its kind to boast a high-resolution sensor for superb detail and fast frame-rates to capture the moment for high-speed action.

Previously, pros would have to choose between detail or speed, but suddenly they had a 50MP camera that could shoot up to 30fps. It was a genuine game-changer that set a new bar for hybrid cameras.

The A9 III (above) was Sony's last professional camera – and the A1 II could inherit some of its design and features. (Image credit: Future)

Since then, Sony's rivals have got in on the game with cameras such as the Nikon Z8 / Z9 and Canon EOS R5 Mark II / Canon EOS R1. The Z8 and EOS R5 Mark II look like particularly good value now, so it'll be interesting to see what price tag (and potential upgrades) Sony gives the A1 II.

All will be revealed during Sony's live event on November 19 / 20, so do mark it in the diary if you're interested to learn about the A1 II and where it might rank among the best mirrorless cameras.