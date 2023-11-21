Fly high with the lowest price on the DJI Mini 2 SE drone during Black Friday sales
At AU$478, it makes for a wonderful Christmas gift for someone keen on aerial photography
It's not often we highlight a DJI deal, but when there's a price drop of 20% on the loveable DJI Mini 2 SE, it's hard to ignore.
Available for just AU$478 – down from AU$599 – on Amazon Australia, it's currently the best price on this little beginner-friendly drone. The Mini 2 SE could be a great Christmas gift for yourself, or someone who's keen to try out aerial photography and videography.
DJI Mini 2 SE |
AU$599 AU$478 on Amazon (save AU$121)
This is an excellent discount on what is arguably one of the best beginner-friendly drones on the market – and one that offers good value too. Weighing just 249g and feature-packed, including a max flight time of 31 minutes, it's easy to use and you won't even need to register it with CASA as it's below the weight limitations.
As an entry-level drone, the DJI Mini 2 SE misses out on some of the more advanced features of the Mavic line, but there's plenty here to play with.
For starters, you can take 12MP photos and record video at 2.7K/30p. Whatever you shoot – and image quality is quite good – is ready to be shared on social media without the need to resize or edit if you don't want to.
When flying, it has a pretty decent video transmission range of up to 10km and, while it has a max flight time, you're looking at a realistic 29 to 30 minutes as it saves some to come in for a landing. That's still pretty impressive.
It's also very easy to use, with one-tap take-off and landing, allowing any drone pilot of any skill level to handle it easily. Features such as QuickShots and other pre-programmed flight modes promise professional-like results.
And despite being lightweight, it can still handle some wind resistance, so it's safe to fly in most conditions except very windy weather.
While you can grab the DJI Mini 2 SE drone alone for just AU$478 from Amazon, we'd suggest you consider spending a little more and invest in the Fly More Combo discounted to AU$628 (from AU$799) as you get some useful accessories in the box, including extra batteries, a controller and a carry case.
If you'd like more information on how to get started with drones, check out our drone beginner's guide that includes tips on how to make the most of your new device.
