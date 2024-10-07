There's a huge price drop on the DJI Action 2 – is the modular action camera still worth it in 2024?
Three generations old, now with a tempting price tag
The biggest discounts are usually found on past products, but are they worth it? Take the DJI Action 2, with its new record low price of $179 at Amazon in the US and £168.80 at Amazon for UK shoppers. It's a massive early Amazon Prime Day deal, but would I still buy it with my own money?
The Action 2 was launched around the same time as the GoPro Hero 10 Black and was like no other action camera before it – a modular action camera that I believe inspired the popular Insta360 Go-series, the latest model being the Go 3S. Its modular design is even unique in DJI's own Action-series.
So should you buy the Action 2 at this discounted price? Well, it's still a capable 4K action camera in 2024, especially given the market hasn't moved on a huge amount in recent years too. Take GoPro's flagship line of action cameras; the latest Hero 13 Black uses the same sensor as the Hero 11 Black and offers largely the same image quality.
It wasn't without its limitations even at launch, but if you can get over the Action 2's limited record times and battery life, and can forego some of the incremental improvements in the latest and best action cameras, then this older model is still worth looking into.
Today's best DJI Action 2 deal in the US
DJI Action 2 (Dual Screen Combo): was $279 now $179 at Amazon
$100 off: The previous low price of the Action 2 of $250 for the Dual Screen Combo just got obliterated with this big saving of $100. In this bundle you get the camera unit and the snap-on screen, but the magnetic protective case is not included.
Today's best DJI Action 2 deal in the UK
DJI Action 2 (Dual Screen Combo): was £349 now £168.80 at Amazon
Cheaper than ever, the DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo is now 52% off. In this bundle you get the camera unit and the snap-on screen, but the magnetic protective case is not included.
The Action 2 is an action camera now three generations old, with newer DJI models being the Osmo Action 3, Osmo Action 4 and recently announced Osmo Action 5 Pro. In fact, the Action 2 is old enough to have been discontinued on DJI's store, although you can still buy its accessories from leading retailers.
At launch, we felt the DJI Action 2 tried too hard to reinvent the action camera, however, our Action 2 review also saw plenty to like about the modular action camera.
The camera unit is much smaller than 'regular' action cameras like the new Osmo Action 5 Pro. Need the screen? You can snap it on magnetically – that's the modular design. However, like the Go 3S, when you gain a screen you lose the 10m waterproofing because the screen element isn't waterproof, so this isn't an action camera for everyone.
A smaller camera unit also means a smaller battery and less runtime, especially with overheating limiting the camera to 5 minute video clips. Low light image quality cannot match DJI's latest action cameras either, while there's no option for external audio recording.
However, if you're after a well made action camera with superb stabilization and punchy AMOLED touch display for recording short 4K clips of the action, then the Action 2 is still worth considering, especially with its versatile modular design and the fact that it's now around half the price of today's offerings.
