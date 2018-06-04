Get double speed and a free Amazon Echo device with Virgin broadband deals now

We reckon all that weekend sun must have gone to Virgin Media's head. It has decided to launch two simultaneous perks with its super fast broadband deals to try and bring in new customers.

Firstly, its doubled the speed of all its VIVID 50 and 100 broadband and TV plans. So that means average speeds of 108Mb where you would have previously got 54Mb, and a staggering 213Mb instead of 108Mb. We're talking potential downloads of 26MB per second - as sizzling as the weekend's weather.

But we promised you two perks. And the second comes in the form of a FREE Amazon Echo device. That's the full blown Amazon Echo (worth £90) with the majority of Virgin's premium broadband and TV deals, and the £50 Echo Dot for all of its other internet plans. And if you already have an Echo or simply aren't bothered, you can choose bill credit to the equivalent value instead.

But don't delay - Virgin's flash sale ends at midnight this Wednesday.

Which Virgin broadband deal should I get?

The first thing we would suggest doing is either heading to our dedicated Virgin Media broadband page or straight to the bottom of this article. The former has a list of all the best deals you can choose from today, along with a bundle of other great buying advice to help you decide. While heading to the comparison chart at the bottom of this page has up-to-the-minute pricing and package information on all Virgin Media's internet offerings.

If you'd rather discuss your options over the phone, then be sure to give 08000-492-102 a ring to speak to an adviser and order. And if you're still struggling, here are our top three picks of what Virgin broadband has on offer:

- Player Bundle with 104Mb broadband, 70+ TV channels and Amazon Echo Dot: £29 per month

- Full House Bundle with 213Mb broadband, 230+ TV channels (inc. BT Sport) and Amazon Echo: £45 per month

- VIP Bundle with 362Mb broadband, 260+ TV channels (inc. Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and BT Sport) and Amazon Echo: £88 per month

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page, enter your postcode where indicated and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

How do I claim my Amazon Echo?

Virgin Media says that your Amazon Echo device will be dispatched automatically 28 days after your broadband is installed, but you won't be able to get your hands on it if you cancel prior to installation or before the end of Virgin's 14-day Customer Satisfaction Guarantee period.

If you decide to go for the £50 or £90 bill credit instead, this will be applied to your first bill or bills.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website confirms that the offer is for new customers only. If you're already with Virgin and like the look of a smart home assistant, then you can use our dedicated best Amazon Echo deals page to find today's cheapest price.