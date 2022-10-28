Web hosting and website builder newbies are in for a treat on Black Friday

With less than a month to go, the countdown to Black Friday (opens in new tab) has officially begun.

As retailers around the globe start their preparations, web hosting (opens in new tab) and website builder (opens in new tab) providers are already finalizing the deals, promotions and discount codes up for grabs for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Some hosting services are even going the extra mile by offering discounts throughout the month of November 2022 - so what's on offer already?

Most web hosting providers have opted for price cuts on the most popular services, from shared hosting (opens in new tab) and managed WordPress hosting (opens in new tab), to VPS hosting (opens in new tab) and WooCommerce (opens in new tab).

Although the vast majority of these Black Friday discounts specifically target new customers exclusively, Nexcess has already told TechRadar Pro that existing customers who need additional hosting accounts can take advantage of its offer.

“At Nexcess, we'll be having Black Friday all month long. Starting November 1, get 75% off managed WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento hosting (opens in new tab) plans. Valid through November 30,” a company spokesperson said.

ScalaHosting (opens in new tab) will also be targeting new customers exclusively for Black Friday 2022. With the code BFCMTECHR22, customers will get 50% off for 12 month terms only, with the deal running from October 28, 2022 till December 31, 2022.

Not quite as long as Scalahosting, but Bluehost (opens in new tab) will be running its Black Friday deals all month long, with customers set to see a 70% price cut off its Choice Plus package from November 7, 2022 and 75% off its Website and Online Store plans from November 21, 2022. The WordPress hosting provider is additionally slashing the price of its Google Workspace plans by half.

Web.com (opens in new tab) also revealed the promotions new customers can expect in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Web.com customers can snag great deals on effortless one-stop web solutions. From November 25th through November 28th, there will be a 25% off sitewide promotion, a 50% discount on Pro Website, and a $1.99 blog domain deal,” a Web.com spokesperson told us.

“Customers can expect bargains on professional services as well, including 50% off Pro SEO assist (annual term), Pro Design, and Pro Business Directory setup and 60% off DIY annual. Customers should also stay tuned for new products coming in the post-holiday season.”

Elsewhere, Hostinger (opens in new tab) is offering 100 SSD GB storage, a free domain and free unlimited SSL certificates (opens in new tab) for $2.49 per month with an extra 10% off with the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY.

Website builder service Zyro says it plans to have discounts for its Website and Business plans, but it will start later next week.

TechRadar Pro also spoke with Derek Musso, PR Director at Namecheap (opens in new tab) who said: "Looking at what we’ve done in recent years, I think holiday shoppers can expect to see significant discounts from Namecheap for Black Friday and Cyber Monday on a wide range of web products and services."

According to statistics from Moosend (opens in new tab), 2021 was the most profitable Black Friday and Cyber Monday season for most online businesses.

This year, Future Publishing (opens in new tab) predicts that Black Friday will raise $158 billion in sales in the US alone.

Oren Inditzky, VP of Online Stores at Wix (opens in new tab), thinks that with the right balance of tools for driving traffic, store optimization, and operational functions, business owners can prepare for a successful Black Friday.

“There are many tools that Wix encourages business owners to use on the platform to help drive traffic including email marketing that include coupons and flash sales, an omnichannel approach to increase customer reach via both marketplaces and social media, SEO and influencers,” Inditzky noted.

“Additionally, with flash sales heavily moving the needle with traffic, it’s important to ensure that sites can handle increased usage from the rush and continue to load quickly. Speed is important and Wix has six optimization steps to take. Another key tool is the use of pre-order in order to anticipate inventory needs and allows business owners to get ahead of your competition. Gift cards are also a great tool to combat inflation and supply chain issues.”

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 will be no exception to the current model that sees both days as an opportunity for web hosting and website builder providers to offer competitive deals in order to gain new customers.