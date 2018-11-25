Sony PS4 Slim Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle deal hits all-time low price on Cyber Monday

We enjoyed some serious discounts to the PS4 Slim before the start of the Cyber Monday shopping season, but have been worried since they've all dried up since.
Fret not, as Walmart (and perhaps other retailers) plan to produce an even better $199.99 PS4 Slim bundle than the Spider-Man one.
Sony PS4 Slim 1TB Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle w/ 2nd Controller: $298.87 $199 at Walmart starting 12am ET
This incredible bundle brings the Sony PS4 Slim (1TB) together with one of the best games of the year and an extra controller for $100 less than the console costs alone. Starts 11/26 @ 12am ET!View Deal
This is, by far, the most impressive PS4 bundle deal we've seen this shopping season. To get a game and an extra controller for less than the console costs alone is an insane value.
Here's to hoping that other retailers get a hold of the same bundle and price accordingly, to get more PS4s into more players' hands. We'll be reporting all the best PS4 Cyber Monday deals live.