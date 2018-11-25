Sony PS4 Slim Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle deal hits all-time low price on Cyber Monday

We enjoyed some serious discounts to the PS4 Slim before the start of the Cyber Monday shopping season, but have been worried since they've all dried up since.

Fret not, as Walmart (and perhaps other retailers) plan to produce an even better $199.99 PS4 Slim bundle than the Spider-Man one.

This is, by far, the most impressive PS4 bundle deal we've seen this shopping season. To get a game and an extra controller for less than the console costs alone is an insane value.

Here's to hoping that other retailers get a hold of the same bundle and price accordingly, to get more PS4s into more players' hands. We'll be reporting all the best PS4 Cyber Monday deals live.