Dyson Black Friday 2022 deals: discounts on vacuum cleaners, fans and more

Dyson has become a household name, offering innovative tech wrapped in beautifully designed products for the home and your hair. However, all Dyson products – whether its popular cordless vacuum cleaners or its fan/purifiers – are pretty darn expensive.

So, if you can find them on a discount, you really should pounce on the chance and suck up those savings. And some of the best Dyson deals are during Black Friday.

While we've harped on about the Dyson handsticks being the some of the best vacuum cleaners in Australia, pretty much anything the company makes is worth splurging on. We've tested every Dyson vacuum cleaner since the V7 series, and have been impressed with each generation, culminating with the Dyson V15 Detect and the V12 Detect Slim. We're yet to try out the latest Gen5 Detect, but our expectations are high.

We're also been massive fans of Dyson's Supersonic hair dryer, but it's the Airwrap styler that truly has our hearts. The latter is a versatile tool that lets you style your hair in a number of ways without causing too much heat damage. While it is very expensive, it's easy to justify the price tag sometimes. Not so with the Corrale hair straightener though – we do think it's a touch too overpriced, but it is a very good straightener.

And then there are the fans... well, fans, heaters and purifiers all rolled into one. Tabletop or floor, there's something for everyone, and the designs are quintessential Dyson. They're just as coveted as the vacuum cleaners.

So, take a look at the offers to snag a great Dyson Black Friday bargain.

Dyson retailers in Australia

Best Dyson Black Friday deals

Vacuum cleaners

(opens in new tab) Dyson V8 | AU$799 AU$599 at Dyson (opens in new tab) (save AU$200) OK, so it's old. But so what? If you live in a small apartment, this V8 will keep the floors clean, even suck up hair quite well. A max 40-minute runtime will be sufficient for most one-bedders. And if you buy directly from Dyson, the company will throw in three extra accessories worth AU$79 as a bonus.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V8 Plus | AU$699 AU$474.05 at BigW eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$224.95) This V8 model is exactly the same as the one listed directly at Dyson, but the difference is the colour of the tube and the fact that you're getting only one motorised cleaning head. Everything else is identical, with the same suction and runtime, but cheaper if you're on a tight budget. It's already discounted at BigW's eBay store, but add the checkout code BRANDSOFF5 for an additional discount of AU$24.95.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V10 | AU$999 AU$739 from Dyson Australia eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$260) Despite being a bit of an older model from Dyson, the Cyclone V10 vacuum (opens in new tab) still has a lot to offer. Boasting a selection of attachments, 60 minutes of use and powerful suction settings, it also comes with an easy to empty 0.77L bin. Dyson’s offering AU$200 off this vacuum during this year’s Click Frenzy sale, so you can pick one up for only AU$799. Save a total of AU$260 on eBay with the code CRHNG, that's 26% off! • If you want to purchase directly from Dyson, the V10 will cost you AU$799 (opens in new tab) (saving you AU$200).

(opens in new tab) Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete | AU$1,349 AU$999 from Dyson (opens in new tab) (save AU$350) The V12 Detect Slim (opens in new tab) was announced last year in May and offers a lot of what the V15 does, just in a lighter and cheaper package. It's dust canister is really quite small, but if that's not going to be an issue, you are getting the laser-toting Slim Fluffy that reveals microscopic particles on hard floors. Buy it directly from Dyson and score accessories worth AU$228 for free, including the Floor Dok charging stand.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Multi Floor Extra | AU$699 AU$499 at Dyson (opens in new tab) (save AU$299) While Dyson's cordless vacuums are more popular, don't ignore the old Big Balls. These corded vacuums are great for anyone who doesn't want to worry about battery life and small dust canisters. And for AU$200, this barrel vacuum will take care of all your floorcare needs – available directly from Dyson.

Hair care

(opens in new tab) Dyson Supersonic | AU$599 AU$551.08 on Bing Lee eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$47.92) Admittedly this isn't a huge discount and there's a good chance we could see a better one come Black Friday proper. But if you're in a hurry to get your hands on one of the best hair dryers money can buy, then use the code TOPITUP at checkout and save a little.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Corrale | AU$699 AU$499 on Dyson eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$200) If you think you can hold off till Dyson begins its Black Friday sale, we think you can save more. But in case you really, really want a great hair straightener that does the job in minutes, then you can save 5% at checkout with the code BRANDSOFF5 on Dyson's official eBay store. This offer can be had on the Purple/Black (opens in new tab) and Fuschia/Nickel (opens in new tab) colour combos.

Air treatment

(opens in new tab) Dyson Purifier Cool (TP07) | AU$899 AU$599 on Dyson (opens in new tab) (save AU$300) As we head towards the Australian summer, you might be thinking it’s time to upgrade your old pedestal fan. The Dyson Purifier Cool is a futuristic-looking stand-up fan, which can keep you cool while also purifying the air around you. It rotates up to 350° and even has a night mode, so it uses its quietest settings. Pick it up for AU$599 directly from Dyson.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier (HP03) | AU$799 AU$599 at Myer (opens in new tab) (save AU$200) If you're tight on space, then there's AU$200 off on the smaller Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier too. It's best placed on a table or bedside stand, and is enough to cool an average-sized bedroom or study. It comes with all the purifying smarts Dyson is known for and will keep you warm in winter, cool and summer, plus breathing easy all year round. This offers ends November 30, but hurry as stock is very limited.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Should you wait until Black Friday to buy a Dyson?

When it comes to getting your hands on a Dyson product – whether it be for the home or your glorious tresses – the best time to pick them up is when there's a steep discount.

And the best discounts on pretty much anything is during Black Friday. Last year saw some topnotch offers directly from Dyson, with some bonuses thrown in, but don't ignore the discounts on eBay. Chances are you'll be able to save a little more with a coupon code and still shop directly from Dyson's official eBay store and score what could potentially be the best price on a vacuum cleaner, fan/heater or an Airwrap.

The Black Friday Dyson deals to expect

It's every tempting to say that you'll find offers in every single Dyson product in the brand's repertoire for Black Friday, but that would be wishful thinking.

Firstly, we're not expecting the brand new Dyson Gen5 Detect to get a discount of any kind. If it happens, though, jump on it. However, if it's a cordless vacuum you're after, keep an eye on the prices of the V15 Detect and the Dyson Outsize models. They're surely going to see discounts and these two in particular would be our recommendations for picking up during Black Friday.

It's pretty rare to see discounts on Dyson's haircare products, but we saw AU$200 off on the Corrale hair straightener, so there's a good chance you'd be able to see that again. The Airwrap styler and Supersonic hair dryer could also see some price drop, although you might need to keep an eye on eBay for that.

As for the fans, you'll be able to save hundreds even when shopping directly from Dyson.