Cyber Monday graphics card deals 2022: discounted GPUs for every budget

Black Friday is over, but that means that Cyber Monday graphics card deals are here: and we've still got some solid discounts on GPUs from Nvidia and AMD (though it looks like none of Intel's cheap new Arc cards are on sale).

If you want to nab yourself one of the best graphics cards this Cyber Monday, TechRadar is here to help. GPUs have been consistently overpriced over the past two years - thanks to the global chip shortage and an explosion in cryptocurrency mining - but things appear to be settling down and we can now see some great deals on cards that were previously impossible to find below MSRP.

Whatever your budget, you should be able to find a graphics card deal this Cyber Monday that perfectly suits your needs - regardless of which side of the Nvidia-AMD divide you sit on. If you're looking for a whole PC (or some peripherals) instead, you can check out our favorite Cyber Monday PC gaming deals.

So whether you're looking for a discount on a powerful high-end GPU or one of the best cheap graphics cards, we've got you covered. We'll be searching for deals non-stop and adding any new ones we find right here, and we'll keep this page up even after Cyber Monday ends so you don't miss any last-minute deals.

The best Cyber Monday graphics card deals in the US

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster SWFT 309 RX 6700 | was $399.99 now $309.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get almost a hundred bucks off this Radeon RX 6700 GPU, which packs a triple-fan design and 10GB of VRAM. It's a great choice for 1080p or 1440p gaming, and at this price, it's extremely competitive against Nvidia's best offerings.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster MERC 319 RX 6950 XT | was $949.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is a solid choice of premium GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming, offering excellent performance at a competitive price point. With $150 off the retail price, this is one of the most powerful GPUs you can buy this Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster SWFT 210 RX 6600 | was $279.99 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is one of the best 1080p gaming GPUs on the market, and right now you can get a hearty 18% off the retail price with this Amazon graphics card deal.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster MERC319 Radeon RX 6800 XT: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to get solid 4K gaming performance for less, the Radeon RX 6800 XT is one of the best you can get, featuring great ray tracing performance and high clock speeds to power the best AAA games at high settings.

(opens in new tab) PNY XLR8 GeForce RTX 3060: was $649.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Hunting for a single-fan GPU for a compact PC build? Look no further. PNY's single-fan iteration of the reliable RTX 3060 graphics card is perfect for any small-scale ITX custom PCs, and brings with it 12GB of video memory for strong 1080p gaming performance at a discount of $280.

(opens in new tab) Asus KO GeForce RTX 3060 Ti V2 OC Edition | was $529.99 now $489.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Alright, we'll be straight with you here: this isn't the cheapest RTX 3060 Ti you can find, but it's probably the coolest-looking one! This 'KO' model from Asus features fully addressable RGB lighting and a slick design that sets this graphics card apart from the crowd.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 Ti | was $899.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3070 Ti is arguably one of the best GPUs ever made, perfectly balancing performance and price to deliver a serious level of gaming performance. It should be noted, though, that this price is still above the original MSRP for the card - many Nvidia GPUs remain expensive even in the wake of the crypto crash.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3070 OC | was $729.99 now $529.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Easily one of the best deals around, this RTX 3070 card is more than 25% off right now at Amazon, getting you a fantastic 1440p graphics card for 26% less than retail. The 3070 has long been one of the best-value GPUs Nvidia has made, so snap this one up if you need a new graphics card.

(opens in new tab) MSI GTX 1660 Super Ventus XS OC: was $269.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

It's not the biggest discount in the world, sure, but anyone looking to assemble a gaming PC on a tight budget right now should consider the GTX 1660 Super. A stalwart improvement on the original 1660, this 'Super' variant from MSI is a sound proposition for 1080p gaming that won't break the bank.

(opens in new tab) MSI MECH Radeon RX 6700 XT: was $529.99 now $389.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A great discount on a great mid-range graphics card. The RX 6700 XT is a dependable choice of GPU for 1440p gaming with the option of 4K too - if you're willing to dial back your graphical settings a bit. At $140 off, this is one of the best deals on AMD cards we've seen this Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) MSI ARMOR Radeon RX 6600: was $289.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another excellent budget GPU getting a modest discount for Cyber Monday, the RX 6600 is incredible value at $229.99 - that's $60 off its current MSRP, but $100 down from its original launch price. It won't beat any performance records, but it'll run games smoothly at 1080p resolution with no trouble.

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus Gaming RTX 3060 Ti: was $559.99 now $459.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3060 Ti is our favorite graphics card for most people, and it's getting a steep discount at amazon right now where you can get it for a full $100 off MSRP.

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus Gaming RTX 3060 | was $459.99 now $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 is the ultimate 1080p gaming graphics card, and right now with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal, you can get it for $60 the retail price.

Buying tips: 3 of the best graphics cards to look for on Cyber Monday

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 review Visit Site (opens in new tab) The best graphics card on sale right now The Nvidia RTX 3090 has long been synonymous with high-performance graphics at an inaccessible price, but with the release of the RTX 4090 last month, this card is now going on sale to make room for newer inventory. It's not as powerful as the RTX 3090 Ti, but between price and performance, we think this card hits the sweet spot for a premium Cyber Monday graphics card deal in a way the RTX 3090 Ti simply doesn't. For Unstoppable performance

Excellent cooling

Great value for creative professionals Against Extremely expensive

Massive footprint

Very power-hungry Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti review Visit Site (opens in new tab) The best graphics card for the masses The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti has long held a special place in our hearts as the best graphics card for most people, thanks to its excellent 1080p and 1440p performance and great pricing, this is the perfect card for those who haven't made the jump to 4K thanks to the much higher 4K monitor prices. These are also already cheaper than most GPUs out there, and with Cyber Monday, we expect to see some great discounts on these. For Excellent 1080p performance

Solid ray tracing performance

Stays cool Against Only entry-level 4K performance

Annoying 12-pin power connector AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) The best graphics card for gaming without ray tracing Ray tracing has made quite a splash over the past couple of years, but there is a real question of whether it's really worth the added expense, especially since it can absolutely tank your frame rate. Fortunately, for those who don't care about ray tracing, the RX 6950 XT is one of the best cards you can buy. It offers RTX 3090 gaming performance (most of the time) for a lot less, meaning Cyber Monday deals on these cards are going to be fantastic. For RTX 3090 gaming performance (sometimes)

Much cheaper than best RTX cards

4K gaming on AMD Radeon Against Next-gen cards are nearly here

Not great for creative workloads

Ray tracing performance lags RTX

Graphics card specs to look for on Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Future)

There are a few things to consider when buying a graphics card this Cyber Monday. First and foremost, you need to consider your whole gaming setup. Buying a 4K graphics card when you only have a 1080p monitor is seriously overkill, and while you can get 400 fps in many titles at 1080p with an RTX 3090 Ti, if your monitor's refresh rate is only 144Hz, you're paying for a lot of frames that you're simply not going to see.

If you're looking for 1080p gaming, the Nvidia RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is as high as you'll really need to go.

If you're looking for 1440p gaming, the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti to RTX 3070 Ti, or the RX 6800 or RX 6800 XT is as high as you should go.

If you're looking for 4K gaming, then the Nvidia RTX 3080 or RX 6900 and above is where you need to look.

If you're looking to do creative content work like 3D rendering or analytical work like machine learning, go for the RTX cards since the tensor cores on the RTX cards are ideal for this kind of work.

If you're looking for gaming with ray tracing, the Nvidia RTX cards outperform the Radeon RX cards in this type of gaming, so are better suited.

If ray tracing isn't an issue or you're on a tigher budget, the AMD Radeon RX lineup is generally cheaper and offers competitive gaming performance, so this is where we'd tell you to look for deals.