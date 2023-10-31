Black Friday Xbox Series S deals - early discounts and what to expect this year

We think that the Black Friday Series S deals could be some of the sleeper hits of this year's sales season. The all-digital, streamlined console from Microsoft might not be as powerful as its Series X counterpart but it offers a superb-value route into the current generation of gaming and excellent access to the latest games, and it's incredible for Game Pass too.

What's more, with the console itself being the cheaper of the Xbox lineup, whenever it gets a price cut, it becomes obscenely good value - and there's precedent for this too with the console going down to record lows. As Black Friday gaming deals go, this would be a stand out once again.

However, during the sales period and on the big day itself - November 24 if you needed a reminder - we're going to see a host of Series S accessories and peripherals discounted which will enhance and augment any setup. If you're in the market for one of the best Xbox controllers, best Xbox Series X headsets, or Xbox Series X hard drive and SSDs, then you'll be in for a treat as these will all be great for Series consoles, and have their prices cut in the Black Friday Series S deals.

There will be some crossover with the Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, but if you're after a slimmed-down current-gen setup or want to get some accessories that are perfect for the Series S console, we are here for you with some key information, links, and early deals.

Black Friday Xbox Series S deals - consoles and bundles

Xbox Series S (1TB): was $349.99 now $299 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a great price for the newer, chicer, and larger-capacity Series S model. This is probably the price we expect to see the 1TB variant go to this Black Friday - but maybe it's also a sign of things to come... Price check: Dell - $349.99 | Best Buy - $349.99

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle: was $299 now $269 at Walmart

Save $30 - This is a superb price for the 512GB variant of the Series S and it comes with three games and some fun extras to get you going right away. The best deal on the console right now ahead of the deals getting properly underway.

Black Friday Xbox Series S deals - controllers

Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): $59.99 at Best Buy

No discount yet on the standard black controller but this is well worth bookmarking for a few weeks time. The controllers regularly get discounts in the winter sales so keep an eye on this one! Price check: Target - $59.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Stellar Shift Special Edition): was $69.99 now $49.99 at Microsoft

Save $20 - We think this is one of the sleekest colorways going on with the Xbox Wireless Controller right now, and getting it for its lowest-ever price is an absolute belter of an early deal for Series S users. Price check: Target - $49.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): was $64.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Offering another cool and slick colorway that's not the usual black or white, this vivid blue controller is a wonderful alternative to inject some brightness into the setup. It's not quite at its lowest ever but it's still very good value for an early deal. Price check: Walmart - $54.99

Turtle Beach Recon controller: was $39.95 now $29.95 at Best Buy

Save $30 - At a record low price, this is an excellent deal and gets you one of the best third-party controllers for Xbox that's currently on the market. A brilliant deal. Price check: $43.99 at Amazon

Thrustmaster eSwap XR Pro Forza Edition controller: was $179.99 now $143.99 at Amazon

Save $36 - This is only a few dollars off the controller's lowest-ever price and it includes the novel and excellent racing wheel attachment - as well as that striking design. Great value for a premium controller that's often worth the price without the specialist module. Price check: Best Buy - $143.99 | Walmart - $179

Black Friday Xbox Series S deals - Headsets

SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset: was $69.99 now $37.90 at Amazon

Save $28 - This is a new record low! I use this headset for my daily work and can absolutely testify to its all-around quality and capability for everyday use and gaming. At less than $40, this is an easy recommendation for a wired Series S headset. Price check: Walmart - $65.32

Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - US folks can pick up the excellent Kaira Pro headset from Razer for a whole 33% off right now which is a very solid deal before the sales start in earnest. Price check: Newegg - $149

Razer BlackShark V2 wired headset: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - A small discount on this excellent wired headset makes it very tempting before the Series S deals start properly. If you play on Series S but want something that's multi-platform then there aren't many better at this price point. Not its lowest ever but certainly a very attractive proposition at this price point. Price check: Amazon - $79.99

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X: was $179.95 now $159.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A small saving but one that takes it down to only a few dollars from its lowest ever. From SteelSeries' newest line up of headsets, this offers so much quality, while cutting the cord, and offering solid battery life. Price check: Newegg - $179.99



Astro A50: was $299.99 now $240 at Amazon

Save $60 - This is a superb premium wireless headset that can offer excellent gaming audio, and takes it down to a price that's about $10 off its record low. You will have to get an HDMI adapter to make sure you can hook it up correctly, but this is the perfect headset to go big with this winter. Price check: Best Buy - $299.99

Black Friday Xbox Series S deals - storage

WD BLACK C50 1TB expansion card: was $149.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - If you're looking for an official card to exploit the benefits of speedy storage, but also want to get the lowest price available then this is the deal to go for. WD BLACK's C50 card is an excellent alternative to the Seagate unit and every bit as good. Even more so at this record low price. Price check: Best Buy - $124.99 | Walmart - $124.99

WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox: was $149.99 now $97.98 at Amazon

Save $52 - This is a record low price for WD Black's hefty 5TB P10 external hard drive. Yes, it's only an HDD which means you can only store Series S games on it, but you can play Xbox One (and previous consoles) from it, and 5TB is an enormous amount of storage. Price check: Walmart - $98