Best Black Friday office chair deals still available 2022

EDITOR'S NOTE: 26 NOVEMBER 2022 Now that Black Friday is gone, all eyes are set on what's comes next. Check out our Cyber Monday Office Chair deals page for the latest prices, stock and product updates.

Black Friday is firmly the rearview mirror but there are still some great deals to be had on office chairs during Cyber weekend. Stocks are rapidly dwindling so be quick!

There aren’t many bits of work equipment - like a standing desk - that are more important than your office chair – after all, you’re probably going to spend eight hours a day using it.

When a suitable chair can improve your health, posture, and productivity, investing in a high-quality product makes sense.

Indeed, studies have indicated that 264 million workdays are lost annually in the US due to chronic back pain. Another study showed that staff morale can improve productivity by around 20%, so keeping people healthy and comfortable can benefit individuals and companies.

The best office chairs aren’t exactly cheap, though, so you should get the best of both worlds by buying your new piece of furniture on Black Friday – because you’ll be able to get a great office chair at a reduced price.

Now is the time to find out which office chairs will be best for your workflow and where you’ll find the best deals. Check out our Black Friday standing desk deal page as well for the perfect companion to your chair.

Black Friday office chair deals in the US

US office chair sales

Black Friday office chair deals in the UK

Black Friday office chair deals 2022: Our Predictions

It goes without saying that we will be tracking every big retailer and niche outlet for the best office chair deals ahead of Black Friday 2022. But if you’d like to start your own search, we’ve selected some of the best office chair retailers from the US and UK – from the big brands with huge ranges to specialist outlets with in-depth knowledge.

How much can I save in a Black Friday office chair deal?

Adobe expects retailers to provide discounts between 10% and 32% during this holiday season, with the best discounts emerging as we get closer to Black Friday 2022.

The design firm has also predicted that the furniture category will see some of the best discounting of any product category on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Office chairs are generally not the most expensive, but they are available at various prices. If you’re shopping on a budget, you only have to spend between $100 and $200 to get an office chair with some ergonomic features, but it’s entirely possible to shell out between $500 and $1000 if you’d like every feature and stylish design.

Not every office chair will benefit from a huge 32% discount. As a general rule, find a chair you like and anticipate its price to drop by around 20% - anything beyond that is a bonus. That means you’ll save around $20 or $40 on an office chair that costs $100 or $200. For a $750 unit, a 20% discount would reduce the price to $600.

3 Pro tips for buying an office chair on Black Friday

Do your research

Before you open your wallet, it’s worth figuring out exactly what kind of office chair you need – because if you narrow down your choices, you won’t spend as much time shopping around.

Consider everything you need from your new office chair. It must include ergonomic features like lumbar support and a neck pillow. You should also consider adjustability options – crucial if you want to change your chair’s height, armrest position, or seating angle.

Beyond that, think about the material of your new chair: some will be made from soft fabric that’s comfortable but tricky to clean, while others will have a mesh that’s better for airflow and cooling. And make sure that any new chair will be large enough to accommodate you comfortably.

Shop around

Once you’ve chosen a new office chair, it can be tempting to head to Amazon, find the product, and immediately click the Buy Now button, but that’s not necessarily the best method if you want to buy a new office chair with the biggest discount possible.

Take a gander at different office chair retailers because you often spot your chosen chair at a lower price on a different site.

It’s not just about the price. While many big retailers match prices across products, lots also offer extra incentives, like free gifts and bundled extras. If you spot one of those deals, it could add value when the office chair has the same price across many different outlets.

Be patient and consider different hardware

You may have found your chosen chair at a great price in the middle of October, but don’t hit the Buy button immediately – discounts tend to get better as the month rolls on, and you’ll usually find deeper discounts around Black Friday itself.

If you cannot wait to see if a better price emerges, consider buying your chair early, keeping it in its box, and buying the same chair again if it’s available at a lower price. You can always send the first chair back for a refund.

There are other options if you want to save cash, too. It’s worth investigating older models of your chosen chair – last year’s kit will often have many of the same features. Similarly, check to see if more affordable chairs in the range offer most of the features you need at a more palatable price.