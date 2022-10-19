Best tech gifts for your loved ones this Diwali

Diwali is almost here, and it is the perfect time to get the ideal gift for your loved ones. We have a few recommendations on tech products that you can gift this Diwali.
Getting the perfect gift for your loved ones is always a task. But we have curated a list of the best Diwali tech gifts here, go through each of them and get the perfect gift for your loved ones.
Best tech gifting ideas for Diwali
These over-the-ear headphones from JBL will be a great gift for your loved ones during this Diwali. JBL Tune 760NC comes with good sound quality and it comes with Active Noise Cancellation.
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a great smartwatch to get this Diwali. It comes with a great display and comes with all the health tracking features needed.
If your loved ones still use wired earphones, it's time you gifted them a great pair of truly wireless earbuds. It comes with excellent audio quality for the price and comes with ANC, which isn't that common at the price point.
If they love music and partying, this gift is worth checking out. Soundcore Select Pro Bluetooth speaker has a great sound that can rival some budget 2.1 speakers. It also looks fantastic with its LEDs on the speakers.
Rs. 5,999
Amazon Kindle is one of the best gifts you can give if they love reading. Kindle 10th gen is the 10th iteration of the Kindle series of e-book readers. It comes with a 6-inch e-ink display with support for a backlight. It can hold thousands of books, which you can upload or buy from the Kindle store.
Oppo Pad Air will be an excellent gift for your loved ones who are into watching movies and TV shows. It has an incredible 2K display and a quad stereo speaker setup.
This tablet is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is powerful enough to carry day-to-day operations but not the most powerful for heavy gaming. This will be a great gift as a media-consumption device, especially if she watches many movies and TV shows on her phone.
Rs. 16,999
Fujifilm Instax 9 Mini is a fun handheld camera that lets you print instant photos. It will be a great little gift if they are into photography. Just like the old Polaroid cameras, it enables you to take pictures and gives instant prints that develop after 2 minutes.