Best office chairs in the UK February 2023

Office chairs are essential to any workspace, whether at an office building or a work-from-home office. In either scenario, you'll probably find yourself sitting in that chair for hours each day, meaning that if the chair is uncomfortable or does not offer support, you will notice it quickly. However, if a chair has excellent support, adjustable features to fit your unique needs, and is a reasonable price, that is a major win.

The following guide comprises several chairs, some are more budget-friendly, while others are quite premium, but all of them would make an excellent chair for a work-from-home office or an office workspace. Our choices are in place after extensive testing across our teams worldwide, all by our guidance which includes areas of focus like adjustability, build quality, ergonomics, and personal testing.

The chairs on this page are focused on what is readily available and most popular in the United Kingdom, if you are looking for the United States page, check out the best office chairs in the US.

Best Office Chairs in the UK 2023

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

1. Flexispot BS11 Great for customization Our expert review: Specifications Seat Height: 18.5 - 21.3in / 47 - 54cm Maximum Load: 220lb / 99.8kg Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Customization options, including armrests + Highly ergonomic + Long warranty Reasons to avoid - Takes a long time to set up - High price point compared to some rivals - Not ideal for some hard floors

(Image credit: Future)

2. Sihoo M90D Our expert review: Specifications Maximum Load: 330lb / 149kg Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Mesh back + Lumbar support + Firm yet soft seat cushion Reasons to avoid - Not the easiest to assemble

Frequently Asked Questions

How we chose the best office chairs When considering the best office chair, there are always a few things that we need to look at. These things range from features to watch for to external things we need to consider that will affect your chair experience. For what to watch, we pay close attention to chair comfort, lumbar support, adjustable height, ability to recline, and other adjustability features to make it more comfortable for each user. For the external elements we need to consider, we focus on everything ranging from the desk being used in conjunction with the chair, to the floor type, working space, and even things like the chair warranties. All of these things together are things worth considering which of the top chairs you should choose for your setup.

How long should you sit in an office chair? These days, individuals sit in their office chairs for the entire day to finish their job. However, as recommended by experts, we should not sit in our chairs for longer than around 30 minutes at a time. Depending on who you ask, some say even down to no more than 20 minutes at a time. This research has become increasingly popular in the last few years, which is why standing desks have increased in popularity to help with sitting for less time. Sitting in a chair, even a nice office chair, could lead to health problems, poor posture, back pain, reduced circulation, etc. Some chairs are better for these things, but the rule still applies. Taking breaks from sitting at your desk throughout the day is essential.

Are expensive office chairs worth it? Expensive office chairs are frequently made with better materials, have more advanced features, and are better for your overall health. However, just because something is expensive, does not mean that it is of high quality or even worth it. We have some office chairs that are cheap and great, and others that we have tested that are incredibly expensive and are no better than a cheap option. It is just not necessary to spend a lot of money to find a chair that is comfortable and supportive, fits your needs, and your wallet.

How can you tell if a chair is high-quality? A great way to recognize the quality of a chair is by the materials it uses and the customization options it has. High-quality chairs use durable and/or premium materials. Additionally, they frequently have more adjustable elements such as lumbar support, back support, arm rests, neck rests, and so on. One great option to see the quality of a chair is to check user reviews of the product on review sites (like here at TechRadar Pro) to see if there are real world tests that have checked out that exact chair you are considering.

How we test: Office Chairs

There are seven main areas that we take into consideration while testing an office chair. These include comfort, adjustability, durability, weight limit, stability, ease of assembly, and price.

All of these elements combined create a pretty good understanding of how an office chair will work overall and give insight to how quality the chair is overall. For more on how we test office chairs, see our guidance on How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: Office Chairs.