We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4 as the best headphones money can buy – and they have an excellent deal at Amazon today

published

Amazon's spring sale ends tonight so don't miss out

Sony WH-1000XM4 in silver and black on green background with price cut text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

I've been perusing the Amazon Spring Sale this past week and one of my favourite deals in the entire sale is on the Sony WH-1000XM4. Right now, you can get these excellent wireless noise-cancelling headphones for 177.99 (was £229), which is just £8 more than the record-low price.

For my money, this is a great deal since these premium cans have stubbornly held onto a price of around £200 for most of this year. They were briefly cheaper over Black Friday last year, but good deals on these headphones have been conspicuously missing in recent months.

And, as always, these are easy headphones to recommend. The WH-1000XM4 still sit at the top of TechRadar's best wireless headphones buyer's guide despite not being the latest model in the range. Performance-wise, these are very comparable to the newest WH-1000XM5, but the price is much, much easier on the pocket.

For comparison, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are currently £249 (was £299) at Amazon so I'd recommend going for the fourth gen model if you're looking to save some cash. You not only secure class-leading noise cancellation and audio quality, but the WH-1000XM4 are still extremely comfortable, even with their slightly dated design versus the latest model.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: was £229 now £178.99 at Amazon

It's impossible to overlook the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 if you're looking for a pair of decent wireless headphones without breaking the bank. Not only do they feature excellent noise cancellation tech, but they also sound great and are comfortable to wear all day. They're not the latest model in the range anymore but they're comparable in performance - and they're much cheaper today thanks to this near-record-low price at Amazon.

View Deal

More of today's best headphone deals at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Headphones SC
Bose QuietComfort Headphones SC: was £319.95 now £188.95 at Amazon

If you want affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £329.95 at Amazon

The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were £20 cheaper on Black Friday, but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

View Deal
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon

I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

View Deal
