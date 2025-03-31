We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4 as the best headphones money can buy – and they have an excellent deal at Amazon today
Amazon's spring sale ends tonight so don't miss out
I've been perusing the Amazon Spring Sale this past week and one of my favourite deals in the entire sale is on the Sony WH-1000XM4. Right now, you can get these excellent wireless noise-cancelling headphones for 177.99 (was £229), which is just £8 more than the record-low price.
For my money, this is a great deal since these premium cans have stubbornly held onto a price of around £200 for most of this year. They were briefly cheaper over Black Friday last year, but good deals on these headphones have been conspicuously missing in recent months.
And, as always, these are easy headphones to recommend. The WH-1000XM4 still sit at the top of TechRadar's best wireless headphones buyer's guide despite not being the latest model in the range. Performance-wise, these are very comparable to the newest WH-1000XM5, but the price is much, much easier on the pocket.
For comparison, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are currently £249 (was £299) at Amazon so I'd recommend going for the fourth gen model if you're looking to save some cash. You not only secure class-leading noise cancellation and audio quality, but the WH-1000XM4 are still extremely comfortable, even with their slightly dated design versus the latest model.
Sony WH-1000XM4 deal at Amazon
It's impossible to overlook the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 if you're looking for a pair of decent wireless headphones without breaking the bank. Not only do they feature excellent noise cancellation tech, but they also sound great and are comfortable to wear all day. They're not the latest model in the range anymore but they're comparable in performance - and they're much cheaper today thanks to this near-record-low price at Amazon.
More of today's best headphone deals at Amazon
If you want affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package.
The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were £20 cheaper on Black Friday, but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.
I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.
- Amazon Devices: Echo, Kindle & Fire TVs from £22.99
- Appliances: 60% off Ninja and Shark
- Gaming: save on controllers & accessories
- Headphones: Sony, Beats & Bose from £36
- Health: up to 68% off Philips and Oral-B
- Laptops: Lenovo, Microsoft and Dell from £189
- Tablets: Amazon, Apple & Samsung from £54.99
- Toys: up to 25% off Lego and Pokémon
- TVs: cheap TVs from £149.99
- Vacuums: up to 40% off Shark and Eufy
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I tested these 1More headphones and I’m convinced they’re some of the best cheap cans money can buy
Focal just upgraded its audiophile noise-cancelling wireless headphones with even better sound, better noise cancelling, and a way higher price