We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4 as the best headphones money can buy – and they have an excellent deal at Amazon today

I've been perusing the Amazon Spring Sale this past week and one of my favourite deals in the entire sale is on the Sony WH-1000XM4. Right now, you can get these excellent wireless noise-cancelling headphones for 177.99 (was £229), which is just £8 more than the record-low price.

For my money, this is a great deal since these premium cans have stubbornly held onto a price of around £200 for most of this year. They were briefly cheaper over Black Friday last year, but good deals on these headphones have been conspicuously missing in recent months.

And, as always, these are easy headphones to recommend. The WH-1000XM4 still sit at the top of TechRadar's best wireless headphones buyer's guide despite not being the latest model in the range. Performance-wise, these are very comparable to the newest WH-1000XM5, but the price is much, much easier on the pocket.

For comparison, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are currently £249 (was £299) at Amazon so I'd recommend going for the fourth gen model if you're looking to save some cash. You not only secure class-leading noise cancellation and audio quality, but the WH-1000XM4 are still extremely comfortable, even with their slightly dated design versus the latest model.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: was £229 now £178.99 at Amazon It's impossible to overlook the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 if you're looking for a pair of decent wireless headphones without breaking the bank. Not only do they feature excellent noise cancellation tech, but they also sound great and are comfortable to wear all day. They're not the latest model in the range anymore but they're comparable in performance - and they're much cheaper today thanks to this near-record-low price at Amazon.

