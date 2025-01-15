Moondrop’s Edge budget wireless headphones have all the features I want, in a stylish design

Hi-Res Audio via Sony's LDAC

Hybrid ANC and fast recharging from flat

$79.99 / £79.99 launch price (about AU$129)

There are three things I want from the best wireless headphones: high-quality audio, effective ANC, and decent battery life. The new Moondrop Edge wireless over-ears promise to deliver all three, and to do it for under eighty dollars (via Notebookcheck).

The Moondrop Edge are built around relatively large 40mm dynamic drivers, and have four microphones for ANC and dual microphones for clear voice calls. They support LDAC higher-quality audio streaming, and have an impressive specification for the price.

(Image credit: Moondrop)

Moondrop Edge: key features and pricing

Moondrop's Edge over-ears have Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint and support for SBC, AAC and LDAC audio. Battery life is a promised 48 hours (with ANC off) and you can recharge from flat in about 1.5 hours. Five minutes of fast charging will give you four hours of playback.

I haven't heard these headphones, but the general consensus on the brand's other headphones and earbuds is that they deliver solid performance and good value for money. We were also fans of Moondrop's portable CD player here on TechRadar – the company clearly has an eye for style.

The design of the Edge looks similar to the Cambridge Audio Melomania P100, with a nice flash of contrast from the angled arms connecting to the headband. Simple but effective, and not boring – it's nice.

The Moondrop Edge headphones are available now from Amazon with a price tag of $79.99 / £79.99. You can see them at Amazon US here, or at Amazon UK here.

