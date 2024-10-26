Spotify Wrapped 2024 – our release date predictions plus what to expect

The end of the year is fast approaching, which means Spotify Wrapped 2024 is imminent. So whether you've succumbed to the 'Brat summer' hype or the rise of Sabrina Carpenter, your Spotify Wrapped 2024 is sure to expose your audio streaming truths in just a few weeks.

While the Spotify Wrapped 2024 release date remains up in the air, we've crunched together its historical launch dates, plus our predictions for what we expect to see this year, in one handy place below.

As usual, Spotify's Wrapped roundup will be available to users on iOS and Android devices, as well as the Spotify desktop app. And since Spotify is tip-toeing around a release date for this year's annual music recap, it's only raised our suspicions of what we can expect from its layout, and what new features it will roll out this time.

During Spotify Wrapped 2023, it was the 'Sound Town' and 'Me in 2023' features that Spotify subscribers couldn't stop talking about, turning up the dial on Spotify's commitment to the personalized experience. As it stands, Spotify Wrapped 2024's roll-out remains a guessing game, but here's the latest on the yearly music roundup as we get closer to the big day.

While there are no firm details on when Spotify Wrapped 2024 might launch, we can get a good idea by looking at its historical release dates.

Since Wrapped’s inception in 2016, Spotify has avoided announcing official dates ahead of time, preferring to build up anticipation with a little secrecy. In previous years, Spotify Wrapped has always fallen on a date in late November or early December.

(Image credit: Spotify)

Last year’s Spotify Wrapped 2023 launched on November 29, while the roundup landed on November 30 in 2022 – with both of those falling on the last Wednesday of November.

If Spotify was to follow the same pattern this year (and there's no guarantee it will), Wrapped 2024 would be released on November 27.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Release date Day Spotify Wrapped 2023 November 29 Wednesday Spotify Wrapped 2022 November 30 Wednesday Spotify Wrapped 2021 December 1 Wednesday Spotify Wrapped 2020 December 2 Wednesday Spotify Wrapped 2019 December 5 Thursday Spotify Wrapped 2018 December 6 Thursday

While Spotify likes to withhold its Spotify Wrapped launch dates, it does have the tendency to drop minor hints on its various social media accounts in the weeks before Wrapped is launched.

“i don’t care about other people’s wrapped” 🚩November 17, 2023

Last year, Spotify took to X (formerly Twitter) the week before Wrapped 2023 was launched (above), and we'd expect it to drop similar clues in the build-up to Spotify Wrapped 2024.

When does Spotify Wrapped stop tracking?

The only thing that we end on Halloween is eating candy corn. Stream (and snack) all through the year and we will see you in Wrapped season.October 13, 2022

Just like the Wrapped launch dates, Spotify also doesn't officially say when it stops tracking your music for the roundup.

There's previously been speculation on social media forums like Reddit that Spotify stops logging your listening stats for Wrapped at the end of October, or in the middle of November.

However, Spotify has never officially commented on this and has been deliberately vague on the matter (see above), so the exact cut-off remains a guessing game.

This means there's no real benefit in changing your listening habits ahead of a rumored date – just listen to your tunes as normal and an accurate reflection of your tastes will be plastered on the front page of the Spotify app soon enough.