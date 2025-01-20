I'm not a pro sound engineer, but if I was, Focal's Utopia Main would be the studio monitors for me
Speakers for the pro musicians and producers among us
- Focal Utopia Main 112 and 212 studio monitors have landed
- UM 112 is a three-way monitor; UM 212 is a 3.5-way design
- This is a high-end audio brand, and Utopia Main's pricing reflects that
French audio specialist Focal needs no introduction from me (but see the phenomenal Diva Utopia or Aria Evo X floorstanding speakers if you'd like a refresher), and now the celebrated hi-fi brand is introducing something a little different. It's something the company is proudly calling Utopia Main, and it's a new range of studio monitors pitched specifically at engineers, musicians, producers, and other audio professionals – as long as they've got fairly deep pockets…
Focal tells me that each component in the two models (one a three-way pair; the other a 3.5-way option) has been carefully crafted for these models alone, and when Focal directs you to new technology such as an "M-shaped membrane" on the all-new 5-inch midrange unit, plus a "W-membrane Beryllium tweeter", it's worth taking note – this company has produced some of the finest-sounding audio equipment we've ever heard. (Have I ever told you about the Focal Celestee or Focal Bathys? I suppose I have now.)
The company also tells me that many elements within its Utopia range have been in development since 2017 and that Utopia Main marks "the most significant milestone" for Focal’s pro division since its inception.
Looking for Utopia, in the Main
Shall we dig just a little deeper into Focal's technical wizardry? I won't try to simplify the workings in the Utopia Main press release, which state: "Force submitted to a membrane is determined by the equation F=B*l*i, where B is the magnetic field within the voice coil, l the length of the coil and i the current". But I can tell you that for the first time ever, Focal's Tuned Mass Damper (TMD) technology has been integrated to the high-frequency driver. According to Focal, this halved the Total Harmonic Distortion – aka those pesky unwanted intonations in an audio signal – at 3kHz, a high-treble frequency.
As well as this, the voice coil diameter was increased to 25mm, for better heat dissipation. Then, there are the patented amplifiers of the three-way UM 112 and 3.5-way UM 212. These use a combination of lesser-seen Class H amplification (which typically modulates the supply voltage to the output devices, so that it's never higher than necessary to support the signal) with a current-mode amplification. Focal says that by controlling the current in the amplification stage (instead of the voltage), engineers have been able to directly control the force submitted to the membrane, and all-but-eliminate any additional unwanted audio articles and nasties.
I'll tell you one thing: I've heard the large, floor-standing Diva Utopia, and although they're too high-end for our dedicated buying guide, they're still some of the best stereo speakers money can buy. If the Utopia Main range can perform anywhere near as commandingly and insightfully in a smaller, studio-friendly package, they'd get my vote for reference recording.
Pricing? Of course, but get ready: Focal UM 112 is priced at $30,000 / £22,000 (so around AU$43,000), while the Focal UM 212 will set you back a cool $50,000 / £38,000 (or nearer AU$75,000). Two for the wish-list, then…
