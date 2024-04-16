SoundMagic's new cheap USB-C earbuds have an onboard DAC for hi-res audio from iPhone or Android

In tech, the terms "hotly anticipated" and "long-awaited" are often bandied around with little research into how invested anyone really is over the return of a brand or product. When it comes SoundMagic however, a wired in-ear homecoming is worthy of either phrase.

Why? Because the 2018-issue SoundMagic E11C raised the affordable IEMs bar at the time, quickly becoming the audiophile-on-a-budget go-to. They're still sitting pretty in our best wired headphones and best earbuds for small ears guides to this day – and the 2019 SoundMagic E11BT built on that, but without the wires.

This time, SoundMagic has taken its flagship E80 model and produced a digital USB-C version to bring us right up to cutting-edge hi-res audio for 2024.

To clarify, where the traditional 3.5mm jack would once have been (see also any soon-to-be-obsolete Lightning-terminated options, now that Apple's proprietary iPhone plug has been laid to rest), SoundMagic has designed the E80D to end with a USB-C connector.

DAC's a great idea

But this is 2024, so that's not all! The E80D also have a built-in DAC chip capable of supporting 24-bit/96KHz audio files for high-resolution playback, which can easily plug directly into a Mac, PC, or smartphone (including the best iPhone models).

It's an idea that's not dissimilar to the Hidizs ST2 Pro Digital, released at CES at the start of the year, although pricing and availability for those has yet to be made official, while they have for SoundMagic's option – they cost just $45.99 / £39.98 (which is around AU$75) and they're available from today (April 16) via Amazon or selected retailers.

For the E80D, SoundMagic tells us it's used the same cable technology as found in the multi-award-winning E11 earphones, involving silver-plated copper. In my experience, the main benefit of this cable design is that it's both durable and virtually impossible to tangle, even when thrown in my bag in a rush.

For the audiophile, the ideal companion for the new SoundMagic E80D would probably be one of the best hi-res audio players, but of course, with that USB-C termination and onboard DAC, the E80D are probably going to make the best laptops sound much better, too.

I cannot wait to hear what they can do – watch this space for a full review.