One of the most elite audiophile earbuds makers has a smart new USB-C Hi-Res pair for a much more realistic price
Elite wired earbuds for a fraction of the usual price
- Campfire Audio Axion wired earbuds with USB-C just unveiled
- New silicon dynamic driver and a built-in 32bit/384 kHz DAC
- Available for £249 / $249 / about AU$413
Campfire Audio make exquisite earphones that can rank among the best wired earbuds, but they're priced beyond many people's budgets: for example, their Clara earphones are fantastic but launched with a price tag of $1,999 / £1,999 (around AU$3,900). So we're intrigued by the new Campfire Audio Axion earphones, which have an official price of just £249 / $249 / about AU$413.
The price may be a fraction of what you'd pay for Campfire's best headphones. But the specification is impressive, with a high-quality DAC and a newly designed driver.
Campfire Audio Axion: key features
The new Axion earphones have an integrated USB-C cable featuring a built-in 32-bit/384kHz DAC chip, an in-line microphone and a three-button control panel. That's likely to be a big upgrade to the DAC in your phone… and being USB-C means you can actually connect them to your phone.
The star here is the new full-range silicon driver, which Campfire Audio says "blends a unique, compact form factor like that of a balanced armature alongside the rich sonic properties of a dynamic driver."
Sound-wise the Axion earbuds promise "just the right amount" of warmth, smooth highs and "impactful" lows.
You'll be able to get your hands on a pair from Amazon and other well-known retailers from later in April 2025, and given the company's history, we're very interested in these.
