Forget the Powerbeats Pro 2, the originals just got a 40% Presidents' Day discount – here's why they're still a great buy
Who needs a heart rate monitor anyway?
Beats' new Powerbeats Pro 2 landed earlier this week, and while they might have a snazzy new design and heart rate monitoring technology, I actually think they make the original Powerbeats Pro a more attractive set of workout headphones, if you can find them at the right price.
And I've just found that price for you: you can get a whopping 40% off the Powerbeats Pro at Amazon just days after the Powerbeats Pro 2 came out. Thanks to this Presidents' Day sale you can now score them for just $149.95 at Amazon.
They might not boast the improved audio of the new pair, but they still offer nine hours of battery life, excellent fit and comfort, and more.
Today's best Powerbeats Pro deal
Save a whopping 40% off the Powerbeats Pro at Amazon, which are now just $149.99 instead of $249.95. This isn't quite their lowest-ever price (it's $10 shy of that), but it's still $100 cheaper than the new Powerbeats Pro 2, and you're getting nearly all of the same features.
The Powerbeats Pro 2 are my new favorite workout headphones thanks to their solid audio and excellent new design. They also come with a new heart rate monitoring feature that's designed to be a big selling point, although it doesn't actually do much.
Crucially, if you have one of the best smartwatches on either iPhone or Android, your phone will prioritize that heart rate data over your Beats. That means the heart rate monitor is redundant for smartwatch owners, making the original Powerbeats a very enticing pick at this deal price.
We loved their sound and supreme comfort in our Powerbeats Pro Review. They pair well with iPhone and Android, and the sound is enjoyable, if not stunning. They still feature in our best running headphones guide, and while they'll probably be supplanted soon by the Powerbeats Pro 2, they're still excellent headphones, especially with this whopping discount.
More of today's best early Presidents' Day sales
- Amazon: TVs, robot vacs & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Casper: up to 35% off mattresses
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off mattresses + free accessories
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $299 + free shipping
- Home Depot: 50% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: organization, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Mattress Firm: Queens from $149.99
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Purple: up to $600 off mattresses
- Saatva: up to $500 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, gifts, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
- Wayfair: deals on furniture, decor, rugs & outdoor
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Sony’s next flagship wireless headphones just edged closer to launch – here’s when they might land
Feel like the battery on your wireless earbuds degrades faster than other tech? You might not be wrong – scientists have dug into how device design may make the difference