Forget the Powerbeats Pro 2, the originals just got a 40% Presidents' Day discount – here's why they're still a great buy

Beats' new Powerbeats Pro 2 landed earlier this week, and while they might have a snazzy new design and heart rate monitoring technology, I actually think they make the original Powerbeats Pro a more attractive set of workout headphones, if you can find them at the right price.

And I've just found that price for you: you can get a whopping 40% off the Powerbeats Pro at Amazon just days after the Powerbeats Pro 2 came out. Thanks to this Presidents' Day sale you can now score them for just $149.95 at Amazon.

They might not boast the improved audio of the new pair, but they still offer nine hours of battery life, excellent fit and comfort, and more.

Today's best Powerbeats Pro deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249.95 now $149.99 at Amazon Save a whopping 40% off the Powerbeats Pro at Amazon, which are now just $149.99 instead of $249.95. This isn't quite their lowest-ever price (it's $10 shy of that), but it's still $100 cheaper than the new Powerbeats Pro 2, and you're getting nearly all of the same features.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are my new favorite workout headphones thanks to their solid audio and excellent new design. They also come with a new heart rate monitoring feature that's designed to be a big selling point, although it doesn't actually do much.

Crucially, if you have one of the best smartwatches on either iPhone or Android, your phone will prioritize that heart rate data over your Beats. That means the heart rate monitor is redundant for smartwatch owners, making the original Powerbeats a very enticing pick at this deal price.

We loved their sound and supreme comfort in our Powerbeats Pro Review. They pair well with iPhone and Android, and the sound is enjoyable, if not stunning. They still feature in our best running headphones guide, and while they'll probably be supplanted soon by the Powerbeats Pro 2, they're still excellent headphones, especially with this whopping discount.

