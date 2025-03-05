These more affordable audiophile wired earbuds from a brand I love could knock Sennheiser off its perch

Astell & Kern's sonic smarts for considerably less cash

Activo Volcano IEMs
(Image credit: Activo)
  • Activo Volcano in-ear monitors are available now
  • Triple-driver IEMs with 3.5mm, 4.5mm and USB-C connections
  • $80 / £99 / about AU$127

If you're looking for high-spec in-ear monitors with a low price tag, Astell & Kern would like to help – or rather, its lifestyle sub-brand Activo would. After launching its fantastic Activo P1 hi-res audio player and equally-impressive Activo Q1 IEMs previously, the brand has announced a third family member: the Activo Volcano. And they're a fraction of the price you'd pay for the Q1.

The official price of the Q1 earbuds is $349 / £299 / about AU$600. But the new Volcano IEMs are just $80 / £99 / about AU$127 – and we suspect they'll be an amazing-value addition to the world of the best wired earbuds.

Activo Volcano IEMs

(Image credit: Activo)

Volcano value

I'm intrigued by these new IEMs because I reviewed and still use the Q1, which I gave four and a half stars to in my Activo Q1 review. The most obvious difference is in how the Volcano IEMs look: they don't have the large brass housings and steel nozzles of the Q1, and there's a different driver inside too. Here you're getting a triple-driver setup comprising one 8mm dynamic driver and two 6mm ones.

The frequency response is the same as the Q1 at 20-20,000Hz, and sensitivity is 100dB/mW. Impedance is 16 ohms. The cable is a seven-strand silver-plated and five-strand oxygen-free copper wire hybrid with two-pin connectors at one end and a choice of 3.5mm, 4.4mm and USB-C connectors at the other.

The package includes the obligatory ear tips: three memory foam and three silicone. And while the weight hasn't been detailed yet the IEMs look a lot less chunky than the Q1; not a big deal for me but some reviews have suggested that the Q1 were a little too husky in a few cases.

At this price, the Volcano undercut several impressive rivals, including the mighty Sennheiser IE 200 earbuds. Their single dynamic driver covers a wider frequency range – 6Hz - 26kHz to the Volcano's 20Hz - 20kHz – but the Volcano are considerably cheaper: the Sennheisers are currently retailing for around $119 / £125.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

