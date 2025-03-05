These more affordable audiophile wired earbuds from a brand I love could knock Sennheiser off its perch
Astell & Kern's sonic smarts for considerably less cash
- Activo Volcano in-ear monitors are available now
- Triple-driver IEMs with 3.5mm, 4.5mm and USB-C connections
- $80 / £99 / about AU$127
If you're looking for high-spec in-ear monitors with a low price tag, Astell & Kern would like to help – or rather, its lifestyle sub-brand Activo would. After launching its fantastic Activo P1 hi-res audio player and equally-impressive Activo Q1 IEMs previously, the brand has announced a third family member: the Activo Volcano. And they're a fraction of the price you'd pay for the Q1.
The official price of the Q1 earbuds is $349 / £299 / about AU$600. But the new Volcano IEMs are just $80 / £99 / about AU$127 – and we suspect they'll be an amazing-value addition to the world of the best wired earbuds.
Volcano value
I'm intrigued by these new IEMs because I reviewed and still use the Q1, which I gave four and a half stars to in my Activo Q1 review. The most obvious difference is in how the Volcano IEMs look: they don't have the large brass housings and steel nozzles of the Q1, and there's a different driver inside too. Here you're getting a triple-driver setup comprising one 8mm dynamic driver and two 6mm ones.
The frequency response is the same as the Q1 at 20-20,000Hz, and sensitivity is 100dB/mW. Impedance is 16 ohms. The cable is a seven-strand silver-plated and five-strand oxygen-free copper wire hybrid with two-pin connectors at one end and a choice of 3.5mm, 4.4mm and USB-C connectors at the other.
The package includes the obligatory ear tips: three memory foam and three silicone. And while the weight hasn't been detailed yet the IEMs look a lot less chunky than the Q1; not a big deal for me but some reviews have suggested that the Q1 were a little too husky in a few cases.
At this price, the Volcano undercut several impressive rivals, including the mighty Sennheiser IE 200 earbuds. Their single dynamic driver covers a wider frequency range – 6Hz - 26kHz to the Volcano's 20Hz - 20kHz – but the Volcano are considerably cheaper: the Sennheisers are currently retailing for around $119 / £125.
