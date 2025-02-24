Having trouble charging your Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro? You're not alone

Users report that one of their earbuds just won't charge

Lots of suggested solutions don't seem to work

Some users reported burn marks near charging pins

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro aren't out of the quality control woods just yet. Last summer the buds were delayed due to quality control issues of multiple kinds; now, it seems there are still serious issues with at least some users' earbuds.

According to Sammyfans, multiple Buds 3 Pro users are reporting that one of their earbuds simply won't charge.

While several users have suggested things that may have helped them to get things started, there doesn't seem to be any trick that's working more broadly.

(Image credit: Samsung)

What's the charging problem with Galaxy Buds 3 Pro?

According to the report, users have tried restarting their phones, resetting the earbuds to factory settings, checking for debris and, of course, checked the really basic stuff such as ensuring the charging case is charged. But it seems that these attempts haven't been successful in finding a consistent fix.

There's one bit in the report that's particularly worrying. "Some users have even noted burn marks near the charging pins," which is not something you want to see in your expensive electronics, though obviously we'll have to take it with a grain of salt at this time as to whether this is totally accurate, or related.

The strongest culprit so far is that the issue may be due to imperfectly positioned charging pins: some users have reported successfully charging their errant earbuds by holding them carefully in position rather than just sitting them in the case, or even by gently adjusting the charging pin position with a small screwdriver.

If you're affected by the charging issue, I wouldn't recommend getting the screwdrivers out, or at least I wouldn't if your DIY skills are as destructive as mine: if this is a fault, it should be a warranty fix under Samsung's standard 12-month warranty, so your first port of call should be Samsung support.

We rate the Samsung Buds3 Pro as being among the best wireless earbuds for those with Samsung phones, but we'll be keeping an eye on this story to see if it develops.