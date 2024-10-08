Apple's pricey AirPods Max have never been cheaper thanks to Amazon Prime Day

We’ve already highlighted a number of epic Apple deals this Amazon Prime Day – well, Prime Day 2 or, as it’s officially named, ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ – but I think we just found one of the best deals, which will make anyone eyeing the oh-so-cool AirPods Max happy.

Amazon’s dropped the price of AirPods Max with Lightning to just $394.99 (was $550), a $154.01 or 28% instant discount. It’s available for Prime members, which means these headphones will arrive swiftly, and it’s a return to the lowest price we’ve ever tracked for Apple’s over-ear headphones.

While these aren’t the brand-new ones Apple unveiled at its September 16, 2024, “It’s Glowtime.” event, you aren’t really missing much. Essentially, if you can live with these colors – Blue, Green, Pink, or Space Gray – and a Lightning port, you’re still getting an all-star experience highlighted by a comfortable build, 20-plus hours of playback, support for Spatial Audio, and two listening modes: active noise cancellation and transparency. Not to mention, a Lightning cable comes in the box, and you’re saving $154.01 .

Over in the UK, the AirPods Pro Max have been sliced in price by a neat £50, which doesn't quite make them a bargain, but helps make their hefty price tag more easily swallowed. Just bear in mind, this deal is only on the green model.

If you’ve been eyeing AirPods Max , it’s simply a great time to add to cart. Even the original model with Lightning still offers an ultra-premium design in Blue, Green, Pink, or Space Gray. It’s an aluminum and stainless steel build mixed with a mesh canopy for a top band for a comfortable experience. Unlike some other headphones that opt for touch controls, you’ll control playback, listening modes, and more with a Digital Crown – like on the Apple Watch, just supersized – and a control button.

Excellent audio playback is paired with strong, active noise cancellation that allows you to focus even in a noisy environment, like a loud office or high up in the sky at 35,000 feet. I especially like engaging noise cancellation with a Spatial Audio track via Apple Music for an immersive experience or with a movie that supports the audio standard. It’s really, really good.

You can expect around 20 hours of playback, and when it comes to recharging, you’ll use the integrated Lightning port. While there is a USB-C model, which might be easier, you can save $154.01 on the AirPods Max with Lightning , and a charging cable is included in the box. It’s an excellent time to score AirPods Max with Lightning, as the headphones have returned to a record-low price.

Now, if you want a USB-C port, support for personalized spatial audio, or one of the new colors like Starlight or Purple, Amazon’s Prime Day is offering the first discount on the new model. AirPods Max with USB-C in Purple, Blue, or Midnight are just $499.99 (was $549) , which is a $49.01 or 9% discount.

Apple’s brand new AirPods Max with USB-C is seeing its first discount as part of Amazon Prime Day. If you’re cool with Purple, Blue, or Midnight, you can get the excellent AirPods Max experience with a more ubiquitous charging port – USB-C – a fresh paint job, and support for Personalized Spatial Audio. The rest is the same as they pair with a Lightning port and include Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and Adaptive EQ audio mixing, active noise cancellation, transparent mode, and 20 hours of playback. You can get AirPods Max with USB-C for $499.99 after an instant $49.01 discount.

