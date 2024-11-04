Don't buy AirPods 2 for $89! Wait for these Sony or Nothing Black Friday earbuds deals instead
I can't promise deals, but you can still do better than Apple's 2019 buds
I get it: you want to find a few choice early Black Friday deals and avoid the stress of the big weekend itself. You also quite fancy a pair of those AirPods you've seen hanging out of people's ears everywhere you look – and whoa! At Walmart right now, you can get a pair with the charging case for just $89; a $40 saving on their $129 'regular' price.
The thing is, I'm TechRadar's Audio Editor, and unless it has to be Apple and it absolutely has to be AirPods, I wouldn't. This isn't the cheapest they've been – and even then, they're hardly the newest earbuds on the block (having been superseded twice… or four times if you count the Pro versions). While newness isn't the be-all and end-all when it comes to audio, I think your $89 could be far better spent on something newer in the run-up to Black Friday. What would I nudge you towards? Either of these more fully-featured and sonically superior offerings from Nothing or Sony…
Both of these cheap AirPods alternatives feature in our best budget wireless earbuds lineup. Both are also five-star offerings (versus the 3.5 stars the AirPods gained under intense review) and during recent sales events their humble price tags have actually been slashed even further – and I'll even tell you the discounts to look out for. Don't thank me now…
Today's best Black Friday earbuds deals
- Amazon: incredibly cheap Anker Soundcore prices
- Best Buy: up to half price on JBL earbuds
- Target: big deals on Sony, JLab, Beats and more
- Walmart: the best early deals on AirPods and Bose
The AirPods deal I don't think you should buy
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89.99 at Walmart
This is actually a fairly typical price for these earbuds these days, so we wouldn't say it's much of a deal really – but if you want the cheapest AirPods available, here you go. They've actually been on sale for as little as $69.99 before now too, so while a sub-$90 fee may be tempting, it's not the cheapest they've been. They don't have the more advanced features of newer models, but they do feature fast pairing, auto-switching between Apple devices, and Find My support.
…and what you should wait for instead
So what do I suggest you snap up if you don't grab a set of inexpensive AirPods? Let me direct you to the Sony WF-C700N or Nothing Ear (a). Which is best? Well, I've even written a versus comparing the Nothing and Sony options, so you can choose for yourself.
Now, I can't promise you unequivocally that these deals will land again in the run-up to Black Friday, or even over the big weekend itself, but I can show you what has happened before – and will probably happen again if you're prepared to exercise a little patience. I'm not a betting woman, but if I were, I'd wager these deals will land again soon…
So, the lowest price on the April 2024-release Nothing Ear (a) we've seen is $79 (down from $109), which happened in September 2024. And the Sony WF-C700N? The lowest asking fee we've seen on these April 2023-release earbuds is $78 (down from $119).
Both feature noise cancellation and a plethora of perks they've no business offering at the level – and both are cheaper than those $89 AirPods listed above that don't have noise cancellation. See what I mean?
Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds: list price $109; lowest we've seen: $79 at Amazon
★★★★★ rating! The latest Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds offer exceptional bass along with powerful active noise cancellation, so they’re immediately off to a good start. Their talented 11mm drivers are bigger than the norm and there’s 42.5 hours of battery life via the charging case, multi-point connectivity, and even ChatGPT support via the pinch stems if you're using a Nothing phone. The above price is their lowest-seen fee and if you see them selling for anything under $85, I wouldn't hang around…
Sony WF-C700N: list price $119; lowest we've seen: $78 at Amazon
★★★★★ rating! The WF-C700N tore up the rule book on what is achievable for this money when they landed in April 2023. Are they still among the best noise-nixing earbuds around? Certainly – and our five-star Sony WF-C700N review is irrefutable proof. As long as the lack of higher-res audio support or auto-pause when you remove them doesn't bug you (and at this level that would be a tad churlish) they're an awesome buy – if you see them at this lowest-seen price, they're a steal.
More Black Friday deals to consider
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, Halloween, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.