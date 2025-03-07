Apple Music gets the royal treatment with special King Charles show – and the playlist has some real jewels
Sovereign turned DJ
- King Charles III has pre-recorded a radio broadcast for Apple Music 1 to celebrate Commonwealth Day
- The broadcast features personal anecdotes and songs that have helped shape His Majesty's soundtrack to his life
- It will be available to listen on the 24/7 Apple Music 1 radio station on Monday March 10
As well as its stature of being one of the best music streaming services, Apple Music’s commitment to delivering top-notch listening experiences extends beyond albums, playlists and podcasts into radio, with stations such as Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits. For its next special radio broadcast Apple Music has enlisted a bona fide music lover, yet an unexpected one – King Charles III.
To celebrate Commonwealth Day happening on March 10, the sovereign himself will step into the role of emcee in a special broadcast for Apple Music 1 which was pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace.
Set to air at 6am GMT / 1am ET on March 10 on Apple Music 1, The King’s Music Room will take a dive into His Majesty’s experiences with music from around the Commonwealth and even reveal some hidden parts of his music identity.
The King’s Music Room has been described as “a musical journey that reflects His Majesty’s personal taste” as per Apple Music’s blog post, packing a recollection of personal anecdotes that recall His Majesty’s experiences with traveling Commonwealth countries and how these have impacted the evolution of the soundtrack to his life. Weaved in between these reflective moments are pockets of personal insights to his favorite songs and artists – and his taste might surprise you.
So, what will a playlist curated by the sovereign sound like? Well, it’s pretty much a given that there’ll be quite a bit of vintage, so you can expect to hear the sounds of smooth 1930s jazz. But what may come as a surprise is that King Charles III has his ear to the ground when it comes to new music releases, as artists such as Raye and Kylie Minogue have crept their way into the King’s Apple Music special.
In addition to music legends Grace Jones and Bob Marley, King Charles III’s Apple Music 1 broadcast promises a mixed-genre spectacle from Afrobeats, to Reggae, to modern pop and RnB.
There’s no denying that music has a very special place in His Majesty’s life, elaborating on his passion through a video statement: “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places”.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
If you have an Apple Music subscription, you can listen to The King’s Music Room anytime on demand, after the initial broadcast. However, you don't need a subscription to listen to the broadcast live on Apple Music 1.
You might also like
- Shazam now makes it super-easy to add identified songs to a Spotify or Apple Music playlist – here’s how it works
- I switched through all the best music streamers for a month to compare them – here are the 7 biggest things I learned
- A cheaper YouTube Premium Lite tier could roll out soon – and as a Spotify fan I'm ready to sign up
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Apple Music is only $2.99 per month for six months with this limited-time offer
Apple Music's awesome $2.99 deal is your reason to finally switch from Spotify