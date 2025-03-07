Apple Music gets the royal treatment with special King Charles show – and the playlist has some real jewels

The King's Music Room will be available on Apple Music 1 on March 10.

King Charles III has pre-recorded a radio broadcast for Apple Music 1 to celebrate Commonwealth Day

The broadcast features personal anecdotes and songs that have helped shape His Majesty's soundtrack to his life

It will be available to listen on the 24/7 Apple Music 1 radio station on Monday March 10

As well as its stature of being one of the best music streaming services, Apple Music’s commitment to delivering top-notch listening experiences extends beyond albums, playlists and podcasts into radio, with stations such as Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits. For its next special radio broadcast Apple Music has enlisted a bona fide music lover, yet an unexpected one – King Charles III.

To celebrate Commonwealth Day happening on March 10, the sovereign himself will step into the role of emcee in a special broadcast for Apple Music 1 which was pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace.

Set to air at 6am GMT / 1am ET on March 10 on Apple Music 1, The King’s Music Room will take a dive into His Majesty’s experiences with music from around the Commonwealth and even reveal some hidden parts of his music identity.

The King’s Music Room has been described as “a musical journey that reflects His Majesty’s personal taste” as per Apple Music’s blog post, packing a recollection of personal anecdotes that recall His Majesty’s experiences with traveling Commonwealth countries and how these have impacted the evolution of the soundtrack to his life. Weaved in between these reflective moments are pockets of personal insights to his favorite songs and artists – and his taste might surprise you.

So, what will a playlist curated by the sovereign sound like? Well, it’s pretty much a given that there’ll be quite a bit of vintage, so you can expect to hear the sounds of smooth 1930s jazz. But what may come as a surprise is that King Charles III has his ear to the ground when it comes to new music releases, as artists such as Raye and Kylie Minogue have crept their way into the King’s Apple Music special.

In addition to music legends Grace Jones and Bob Marley, King Charles III’s Apple Music 1 broadcast promises a mixed-genre spectacle from Afrobeats, to Reggae, to modern pop and RnB.

There’s no denying that music has a very special place in His Majesty’s life, elaborating on his passion through a video statement: “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places”.

If you have an Apple Music subscription, you can listen to The King’s Music Room anytime on demand, after the initial broadcast. However, you don't need a subscription to listen to the broadcast live on Apple Music 1.