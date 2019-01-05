StrongVPN review

StrongVPN isn't a great VPN, but it covers the basics, and the ability to connect up to 12 devices simultaneously might appeal to some.

While many VPNs try to win you over with gimmicks and feature overload (‘8000 locations!’, ‘$3 a month if you subscribe for 7 years!’), StrongVPN offers a simpler service which focuses on the fundamentals.

There are apps for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android, for instance. 650+ servers in 46 cities across 26 countries. You can connect via L2TP, SSTP, OpenVPN, IPSec, and IKEv2 protocols, there's 24/7 customer support and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Nothing amazing, but not bad specs, either, and adequate for many people.

The service does have a few surprises, too, including the company's own secure DNS system, and the unusual ability to connect up to 12 devices simultaneously. We'd hazard a guess that's more than you need, but it's there if you need it.

Pricing is more average at $10 (£7.69) a month billed monthly, dropping to $5.83 (£4.48) if you pay for a year up-front. But overall, there's more than enough here to justify a closer look.

Privacy

StrongVPN's Privacy Policy is a lengthy document, more than 1,600 words long, and if you're looking to wade through the small print, there are five other documents to read.

The company tries to help a little by summarizing its privacy position up-front, with these points:

We are a zero-logging VPN service, meaning we’ll never track or store your data while connected to our VPN service.

The only personal information we collect from you is used for your account setup, such as an email address and payment information.

We will never sell your personal information to third parties.

We use cookies on our Site to provide basic functionality and understand Site activity in aggregate. You can disable cookies on our Site at any time.

Unfortunately, there's none of the extra detail you'll often see elsewhere. Does the company log connections to its service? Which details are included, and how long are they kept? Does the service prioritize or penalize any protocol above another? We've no idea.

Overall, StrongVPN's core terms of service deliver essentially what you'd expect, with no logging of how you make use of the VPN. But the lack of detail makes us wonder whether there might be any lesser issues here. It's also worth noting that the service is based in the US, so doesn't have quite as much legal and privacy protection as you'll sometimes get elsewhere.

Apps

With no trial available, you must pay for at least a month of StrongVPN service before you can try the service (although there is a 30-day money-back guarantee.) We parted with our cash, and were presented with buttons to download the Windows, Mac, iOS and Android clients. The website also has detailed manual setup instructions covering routers, Kodi, Linux, Chrome OS, Amazon Kindle and more.

Our Windows client correctly chose our nearest server and displayed it on a world map. That's handy as a visual reminder of the current location, but the map doesn't have any other practical function, so for example you can't zoom and pan around it to select other servers.

Connection times were fast, and we were happy to see desktop notifications clearly telling us when we were protected. (But if you hate them, that's fine, too- they can be disabled in Settings.)

Tapping the current location name takes you to a more conventional list of your other options. For some reason, the client consistently displayed these in reverse alphabetical order (United States at the top, Australia at the bottom.) We could change the sort order at the top of the window, but the client switched it back when we next reopened the list.

There's none of the functionality you'd hope to see in a VPN location picker. No server load figures or ping time to identify the best choices, no favorites system, no 'recent connections' menu. Right-clicking the client's system tray icon displays a Connect option, but you can't choose a new server.

The Settings dialog has some small plus points. A Kill switch blocks your internet connection if the VPN connection fails; you can specify the OpenVPN connection type (UDP or TCP) and port; a Scramble function might help you bypass VPN blocking; there's more diagnostic help than usual in a built-in connection log, and, on Windows, an option to reinstall the TAP driver (the virtual network interface commonly used by VPNs to get online.)

There are none of the more advanced features you might expect elsewhere, though, such as DNS leak or configuration options, or the ability to auto-connect when accessing insecure wireless hotspots.

StrongVPN more than covered the basics, though, and performed its core functions well. IKEv2 connections were speedy, its OpenVPN setup used very secure AES-256-CBC encryption, and there were no DNS or WebRTC leaks.

Netflix

StrongVPN doesn't claim to unblock specific websites, but the company makes it clear that's a big advantage of the service, stating that it allows you to "free yourself from the local limitations of your IP address and enjoy a truly World Wide Web."

Accessing BBC iPlayer still wasn't quite as straightforward as StrongVPN suggested, but we managed it on three out of the six UK servers, and that's more than enough.

Viewing US-only YouTube content is so easy that almost every VPN in the world can do it, but we tried it anyway, and sure enough, StrongVPN passed the test.

Netflix is the real measure of a VPN's unblocking ability, of course, but StrongVPN managed that, too, allowing us to stream US-only content from the very first server we tried.

Performance

Our performance tests got off to a positive start, with StrongVPN reaching a decent 55-60Mbps on our 75Mbps test connection.

US speeds were almost as impressive, averaging 50-55Mbps from the New York servers.

The mood was spoiled a little by some of the more distant locations. Brazil isn't as well served as some countries with internet connectivity, but its inability to consistently reach even 5Mbps was disappointing.

Other long-distance servers did a little better, though. Australia's average of 10Mbps won't exactly blow you away, but it's enough for browsing and even some streaming.

Final verdict

StrongVPN doesn't have many features, but it handles the VPN basics well enough, and if being able to connect up to 12 devices simultaneously appeals, it might, just about, be worth checking out.