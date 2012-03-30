LG 47LM670T review

The 47-inch 47LM670T is the first of LG's eagerly awaited new Cinema Screen connected TVs to land in the UK. Available also as the 42-inch 42LM670T and the 55-inch 55LM670T, it's the entry level set in arguably the brand's most attractive range yet.

Positioned above it are the similarly attired LM860V and LM960V models. While all share the same core feature set, significant differences apply to their picture processing and panel technology.

But just how much image quality are you sacrificing when you buy at the cheaper end of the spectrum, and will you really notice the difference when you're vegging out in front of The One Show? (The answer to these questions is: 'Quite a lot' and 'Probably not.')

The TV utilises a standard Freeview HD DVB tuner, and has a generic EPG. It's also fully 3D compatible, courtesy of the brand's Passive 3D technology. A 'party pack' of five multi-coloured polarising 3D goggles are included with the set - perfect for when the kids want to invite their chums around to watch a 3D 'toon on Blu-ray or Sky 3D.