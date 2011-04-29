Quadraspire QV60 review

The last time we reviewed a speaker stand from Quadraspire it was the unique-looking, all-acrylic QX600. Now the company has done it again with the QV60: a wonderfully simple and elegant design in veneered MDF, which looks like no other speaker stand.

At the same time the QV60 contrives to seem somehow familiar because of its similarity with some contemporary sculpture and architecture – not to mention Quadraspire's established range of equipment racks.

It is a simple stand to assemble, requiring simply that the two slab pieces be fitted together with pre-inserted dowels, then fastened with a couple of screws, making a reasonably tough assembly.

Spikes can be screwed in both top and bottom, making a trapezoidal shape; frankly the front spikes are so close together, one can quite safely omit one and opt for triangular support.

The sound of this stand was always bound to be different, both because of its intrinsic resonant signature and because its large surfaces will have some effect on sound diffraction. We found that, compared with metal stands, it can seem a bit dull.

With longer listening it has much less characteristic signature in the high midrange than most metal stands, but it does nothing to hide the tonal qualities of the speaker on top of it. Indeed, it gave what we felt was the most precise sound of any of the speaker stands in this group.

Its one downside is imaging, which we found rather inconsistent, yet despite that, it is a highly attractive stand sonically, as well as visually.

