1Password review

1Password is an effective and affordable password manager that includes all the tools you need to keep passwords and other information updated across devices.

It’s natural to forget passwords from time to time, especially considering that different websites and apps have different password requirements. Furthermore, while using a unique password for each of your accounts is one of the best ways to keep your information safe, this strategy makes it very difficult to keep your passwords in order.

With the best password managers, you’ll have convenient access to all of your passwords without compromising your security. In our 1Password password manager review, we’ll take a close look at the service’s features and help you determine whether it’s the right option for you or your business.

Plans and pricing

1Password is divided into personal and team plans. 1Password, the basic personal subscription, costs $2.99 per month when billed annually. It comes with all the tools you need to store passwords, including unlimited passwords and up to 1 GB of file storage. You can also restore deleted passwords up to 365 days later.

Upgrading to 1Password Families costs $4.99 per month per family of five when billed annually. This subscription supports sharing among up to five people. Admins can also manage activity and recover locked-out accounts.

The Team plan costs $3.99 per user per month. Each user gets 1 GB of document storage, and Team admins can manage permissions for each individual. At $7.99 per user per month, Business comes with VIP support, 5 GB of storage per user, custom security controls, and other advanced features. Large businesses can also get a custom quote for an Enterprise subscription, which includes a dedicated account manager plus setup training and an onboard engineer.

Features and utilities

With 1Password, admins can manage their teams at a glance using activity monitoring, custom groups and permissions, company-wide Duo authentication, and more. Your organization can create an unlimited number of vaults in order to share passwords and documents with specific individuals or teams.

1Password X, available for Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, adds several notable features. You can automatically save and enter login and payment information, and the extension also provides suggested passwords as needed

Setup

You can start using 1Password after taking a few quick steps to create your account. These include setting a master password, which is used to secure all of your information. 1Password doesn’t require credit card information during setup, so you can sign up without taking on any risk.

After creating an account, you’ll be able to start adding items and vaults. Changes are automatically synced across all devices, so you can use 1Password seamlessly on your computer, tablet, and phone.

Interface and performance

1Password provides convenient access on virtually all devices. Along with mobile apps for iOS and Android, the platform also provides desktop apps for macOS, Windows, Chrome OS, and Linux, plus a command-line tool and extensions for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

The platform’s intuitive design streamlines the process of managing items, vaults, and users through either the website or app. It’s also highly responsive, with changes on one device showing up on other devices almost instantaneously.

Security

1Password uses a wide range of tools to keep your information as secure as possible. Accounts are locked by a master password, which is never shared with 1Password or any third parties. Keep in mind that this also prevents forgotten master passwords from being reset.

Along with two-factor authentication through Authy and Microsoft Authenticator, 1Password comes with helpful security features, such as alerts for security breaches, protection against keyloggers, and AES 256-bit encryption.

Support

With 1Password, you’ll have access to 24/7 support via email. The website states that Business users get VIP support, but it doesn’t explain the difference between regular and VIP—just that help is available “whenever you need it.” As mentioned above, Enterprise subscriptions come with a dedicated account manager and onboard engineer.

The 1Password site also provides helpful articles covering a variety of support topics. These are a great place to start if you run into technical issues or want to learn more about the service’s features.

Final verdict

1Password offers everything individuals and businesses need to store and share passwords and other sensitive pieces of information. Starting at just $2.99 per month for individuals and $3.99 per month for teams, it’s a low-cost way to keep your data safe.

In addition to mobile apps, the service is also compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux along with several browsers. Its flexibility, affordability, and ease of use make it a great option for companies of all sizes.

The competition

Lastpass, one of the most popular password managers, comes with some notable pros and cons compared to 1Password. Unlike 1Password, Lastpass offers a surprisingly robust free plan that enables users to store and share passwords across all their devices.

Furthermore, Lastpass Emergency makes it easy to configure a digital will that automatically transfers your information in case of an emergency or death. The only way to set this process up on 1Password is to pay for a family or team plan and create multiple admins or organizers. That said, Lastpass and 1Password come with many of the same features, and their pricing is mostly similar aside from the Lastpass free plan.