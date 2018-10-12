Your iPhone may soon be able to detect spam callers

Apple is working on technology that could see your iPhone detect spam callers in the future, helping you avoid nuisance calls.

The information comes from an Apple patent which has been spotted by Apple Insider, detailing how the firm plans to use a series of parameters to determine whether it believes an incoming call is genuine or spoofed.

If the iPhone believes that the call isn't from a genuine contact, then it will display a message on screen alerting the user to the fact the call may be spam.

Sound familiar?

If this sounds familiar, it's because Google announced a similar offering during the launch of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, where you can opt to have Google Assistant answer calls on your behalf.

The Pixel phones will record a transcription of the conversation and you have the option to report the number as spam if it turns out to be a cold caller.

Apple's patent was filed back in April 2017, but it's only now been published. It means there's a chance the feature could roll out to the likes of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR in the future - but there's no official timeline.