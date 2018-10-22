You can now watch videos as you browse in Google Chrome

There's no doubt that it's becoming increasingly difficult to dodge distraction in our daily lives; whether it's social media notifications, news updates, or bustling WhatsApp chats diverting your attention, being able to concentrate on one task at a time sometimes feels like a thing of the past.

Love it or hate it, multitasking is even easier with the latest update from Google Chrome, which now allows you to watch videos in a floating player while you browse the internet.

'Picture-in-picture' means that videos can be minimized into a small moveable box at the forefront of your screen, and while this feature is enabled you can navigate to different tabs in Chrome, or even different apps and programs while still watching your video.

How do I get it?

It doesn't just work on YouTube videos - you can also use the new picture-in-picture feature on embedded videos in websites, meaning you'll never have to stop watching cute cat videos from Facebook while you get on with your work.

In order to use the new feature, you will need to download the extension from the Chrome web store . Once you've done this, you should see the icon for the new feature in your toolbar - simply click on this while watching a video and it should appear in a small moveable box.

Whether you think picture in picture is a force for good, is up to you - but there's no denying that it could be extremely useful for all the multitaskers out there (if only for procrastinating).

At the moment it appears that this new feature is only available for the desktop versions of Chrome (for Windows, Mac and Linux laptops and computers).