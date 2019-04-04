Xiaomi phones now officially available in Australia via Amazon

UPDATE: We've received word from Xiaomi Australia that all products listed on its official website (along with its stores on Amazon, Catch & Ebay) will include Australian Standard certification and warranties, along with Aussie power plugs included in the box. Original story below.

Traditionally, Xiaomi's phones have only been available to Australians through grey import sites. Starting today, that's no longer the case, with the launch of an official Xiaomi Australia store on Amazon's local site.

Admittedly, many of the Chinese company's newest handsets aren't among the listed items (you can purchase the Redmi Note 5 for instance, but not the Note 7), however, the store is offering the recent (and very impressive) Pocophone F1, which sports the Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM at a very reasonable $649 price point.

Xiaomi Australia is also offering the mid-range Mi 8 Lite in two versions: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $449 and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $499. As for budget options, Xiaomi is also selling the Redmi S2 for $299.

More than just phones

Along with phones, Amazon's Xiaomi Australia store offers a number of other tech-related products, including the Mi M365 Electric Scooter, Mi Action Camera 4K, the Mi Power Bank 2C (20,000mAh) and Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones.

It's worth noting that it should be significantly easier to get a refund or make warranty claims for Xiaomi purchases made through Amazon, as that kind of thing can be tricky via grey import sites. That said, it's unknown whether devices will ship with AU power plugs inside the box or if they'll require an additional adapter.