This Star Wars BB-8 droid might be the best yet

Sphero better watch out: While its little droid is an impressive toy, a new Star Wars BB-8 will be landing this year that will stand a little closer to life size.

Spin Master, maker of the new droid, is set to introduce its 16-inch tall, remote-controlled BB-8 during the 2016 New York Toy Fair this weekend, according to Gizmodo.

It's not quite the robot JJ Abrams used in the film, but it will actually stand closer to 19-inches, thanks to antennas atop its head, meaning it will tower over Sphero's tiny droid, which is no bigger than an orange. But unlike Sphero's app-controlled droid, Spin Master's BB-8 is controlled by a handheld remote.

Most impressive about Spin Master's BB-8 droid, however, is that it will be the first to recognize voice commands, responding when you say its name. It also includes a "Follow Me" setting, which will have BB-8 rolling beside you as if you were Rey, Finn or Poe in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and has a smart tracking system, so that it can find you when you call to it.

This BB-8 is expected to cost $180 (about £124.50,AU$253.68), which is about $40 more than what you need to pick up Shpero's smaller droid, but it won't be available until the fall.