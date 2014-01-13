TechRadar's CES 2014 party tears down Marquee Nightclub in Las Vegas

We did Las Vegas right at CES 2014, throwing one of the biggest parties of the event at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino on the strip. Awesome venue? Check. Excellent DJs, a photo booth, glow sticks and tons of confetti? Quadruple check.

The TechRadar crew burned off a little steam with a bunch of friends to acts like Connor Cruise - yes, Tom Cruise's son - and DJ Chuckie into the wee hours. (We staffers split early to make the magic happen on the show floor the next day, natch.)

Why throw a huge party? As much as CES 2014 is about work for us on TechRadar, it's also about celebrating the scene. And when we're given the opportunity to celebrate, you better believe we're going to do it big time.

Check out the video and the gallery of photos below to get a taste of the big bash.