First universal mobile TV chip almost here

Qualcomm announced today that production of its Universal Broadcast Modem is running ahead of schedule. The UBM product, designed for portable handheld devices, delivers support for all the mobile TV broadcast formats in a single chip. This allows handset manufacturers to address three of the world's leading standards with one piece of hardware - FLO, Digital Video Broadcasting - Handheld (DVB-H) and Integrated Services Digital Broadcasting - Terrestrial (ISDB-T).

The early sampling accelerates the delivery of mobile TV capabilities to mass-market handsets around the world, says Qualcomm.

"Qualcomm believes the adoption rate of mobile TV on handsets is poised to grow at an exponential rate, and we remain committed to supporting other standards that network operators may choose to deploy," said Mike Concannon, vice president of strategic products for Qualcomm CDMA Technologies.

"Our UBM product is designed to make handsets supporting mobile TV content into mass-market tiers and, once again, the engineering team at Qualcomm is able to deliver ahead of schedule to meet our customers' requirements."

Qualcomm Incorporated is a leader in developing digital wireless communications products and services based on CDMA and other advanced technologies.