watchOS 7 release date, beta, features and supported Apple Watches

Apple has officially announced watchOS 7, the next big operating system update that’s expected to arrive alongside the Apple Watch 6 later in 2020.

While we won’t see the new operating system for months, Apple revealed watchOS 7 at its WWDC 2020 event to introduce exciting new features that will change how we use our Apple smartwatches.

WatchOS updates have brought new features to older Apple Watches, true, but we’re really excited about what the updates say about the next model. We’d heard rumors of new health tracking (including measuring blood oxygen levels), which turned out TKTK.

Here’s all the new features and perks coming in watchOS 7, along with what it hints at for the Apple Watch 6.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's next big update for Apple Watch

Apple's next big update for Apple Watch When is it out? Likely around September, but with a beta before

Likely around September, but with a beta before How much will it cost? Nothing

WatchOS 7 will almost definitely be free, since software updates from Apple (and most other tech companies) generally don't cost a thing, so if you've got a compatible Apple Watch, you won't have to pay a dime to upgrade.

Per precedent, it’s safe to say that the next annual watchOS update will come in late 2020 - most likely in September. That’s around when the Apple Watch launches tend to be, as well as the year’s new flagship phones such as the iPhone 12.

However the Covid-19 pandemic has reportedly caused other Apple device releases to be pushed back, so we could see watchOS 7 released later than expected – or perhaps even in 2021.

A watchOS 7 beta could be released before then though, and it's possible one will be unveiled after WWDC 2020 – we'll let you know if it is. This will be a preliminary version of the update that keen users can download to test out.

watchOS 7 compatibility

An official watchOS 7 compatibility list hasn't been officially announced yet, but we'll update you when we find out which Apple Watches will get the update.

One leak suggested that the OS will only be compatible with the past four generations of Apple Watch. A report from The Verifier – which cited supposedly trusted sources – has claimed the Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch 2 may miss out on the update in 2020.

Until then, we'll share the list of Apple Watches that the current operating system, watchOS 6, has worked on. We'd expect watchOS 7 to come to most of these, save perhaps for one or two of the oldest.

Confirmed watchOS 7 features

(Image credit: Apple)

Streamlined complications

WatchOS 7 has refined its complications, allowing devs to enable multiple complications and watch faces. You can create your own custom selection, like a “surf watch” with beachside conditions, to make your ideal watch face.

WatchOS 7 also makes it easier to share your watch faces via a new feature, Face Sharing. When you see a watch face you like, click the button prompt below it and the face will download – as well as prompt you to download any missing complications.

Maps: cycling options and more

Yes, just like in iOS 14, watchOS 7 will include cycling directions in the Maps app. This includes elevation changes and navigation prompts with large, easy-to-read complications, which are granular enough to tell you about upcoming elevation changes or even stair climbs.

Workouts are getting an upgrade, too, adding Dance as a total body workout, and tracks some of the most popular dance methods. How? Advanced algorithms to detect difference between just arms, just legs, or combinations. Also core training, functional strength training, and even cooldowns for post-workout sessions. Activity app in iOS 14 has been redesigned.

New features in the Health app based on watchOS 7, including the long-requested Sleep tracking.

Wind Down: create personalized routine to get you to sleep, and choice to either wake up via tones or haptic vibration for quieter personal alarm. Tracks sleep via machine learning, and updated sleep section in Health app, also available in iPhone.

Handwashing detection: first apple watch to have automatic detection, use machine learning to count down an effective 20-second time with fun sounds to ensure you’re washing long enough.

watchOS 7 rumors

watchOS 7 fitness and health

Built-in sleep tracking has long been rumored for the Apple Watch, and it seems that may finally happen in 2020. A leaked Sleep app from Apple was spotted, and it's thought that may now be included in the update.

Various parts of iOS 14's leaked code also points to improved sleep tracking with a personalized sleep goal included in the Health app.

Exactly what new features sleep tracking will bring is unclear. We expect to hear more about this during the launch on June 22 directly from Apple, and hopefully it can improve your nightly sleep.

It's believed that each generation of the Apple Watch has featured a blood oxygen monitor, but it hasn't been turned on in any of the devices. Rumor has it, Apple may be able to do so with watchOS 7.

That may be an SpO2 sensor is coming to future Apple Watch devices, and that may allow you to get a general reading of your blood oxygen on your smartwatch.

watchOS 7 watch faces

As ever, new watch faces are likely to debut with the watchOS 7 update. So far, we've seen leaks pointing toward a new version of the Infograph watch face that has proved popular on previous devices.

It's likely to be called Infograph Pro, and it's expected to have a tachymeter. Yeah, we had to Google that too - it's a way of monitoring speed on an analog watch.

One other leak from March also suggested that the Apple Watch will soon get International flag options.

Want your country's flag as your background? That may soon be a possibility through watchOS 7. We're excited to see what Nepal's flag looks like in a square format on the Apple Watch.

Another leak also suggested that watchOS 7 may allow you to easily share your watch face with friends. It'd allow you to AirDrop someone your own look, which may be fun for sharing different designs.

watchOS 7 other features

A new child-friendly Kids Mode is expected to debut with watchOS 7. It would allow you to give your children an Apple Watch of their own, and you'd be able to set up parental controls of what they can access.

Apple has yet to introduce a wearable for children, while rival companies like Fitbit have started to venture into that market. Making an Apple Watch child-friendly would be a big deal for many parents, and this may be the software features they need to be able to do it.