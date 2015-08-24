H.R. Giger's nightmare realm

In May 2014, news broke that science-fiction surrealist Hans Rudi (H.R.) Giger had passed away. Not everyone recognised this name, but those who did felt a keen loss. Commemorations blazed across the art world, with people as diverse as curators, filmmakers and comic book writers mourning his death.

Some of the fan art produced in this time depicts Giger as a kind of dark genius or netherworld wizard, his body disintegrating as the freakish beings of his career slither out to embrace him. It was as if Giger's fatal fall had only been an illusion, that instead of dying he had finally become part of the nightmarish dimension often glimpsed in his art.

Giger's art resonates with everyone who loves surrealism, horror and cyberpunk. Just as the names David Lynch and H.P. Lovecraft conjure images as vivid and startling as a sucker-punch, Giger's paintings have haunted the consciousness of popular culture for almost four decades.

The biomechanical

His aesthetic is completely singular, usually referred to as the 'biomechanical'. A puzzle of alien beings and shifting landscapes, Giger's art melds the sterile sheen of technology with an organic, almost pulsating fleshiness. Many initially dismissed his paintings as perverse, but he soon gained a cult following and even experienced a lick of mainstream success.

For a lot of people, Giger's name will immediately bring to mind the Alien franchise and the concept art he produced for Ridley Scott's skin-chilling film in 1978. Indeed, if it wasn't for Giger, the film we know wouldn't exist.

This is an impressive legacy in itself, but there is so much more to experience, from Giger's book Necronomicon and portraits of doomed lover Li, to his work on the derailed cyberpunk thriller Dune and assorted album art.

It's in this space that Giger becomes immortal. The body may have perished, but the spirit lives on. To celebrate Giger, techradar has compiled a gallery of his grandest and most unsettling works.

Step into the shadows with us.