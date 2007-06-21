CEDIA 2007: hot tech for the digital home

We're expecting to see lots of sexy new hi-fi and home cinema hardware at the Custom Electronics Design and Installation Expo next week. This trade-only event kicks off at ExCeL London on Tuesday 26 June, and is the UK's leading showcase for new digital home technology. You can see at least some of the expected highlights listed below. We'll be there to bring you the full skinny next week.

Audio Pro

Porto portable music system for the Apple iPod and other MP3 players

Boston Acoustics

DSI T2 one-point stereo speakers

Voyager outdoor speakers

Recepter FM table radios

MicroSystemCD CD/radio system

Denon

AVR-4308 HD Networking DAB AV receiver

RC 7000 Zigbee interactive remote control

ASD-3W iPod dock with Wi-Fi

New Denon custom install kit, including an HDMI scaler, 12 channel amplifiers and a six bay modular DAB/FM tuner

InFocus

IN82 DC3 1080p DLP projector

Imerge

MS5000 'ultimate' media server

Lexicon

RV-5 integrated home cinema receiver

Living Control

Web tablet controller for multi-room entertainment

Studio6 1080p Media Server with 1.5TB RAID storage

Monitor Audio

200 Series Directed Theatre in-ceiling speakers

Controlled Performance custom install speakers

Netstreams

High definition IP video distribution system

IP network loudspeakers

Planar

Four 1080p LCD TVs ranging from 37-inches to 52-inches in size

ReQuest

F series, N series and S series media servers

Speakercraft

Mode multi-room system with full iPod integration

TouchStone

Orb-shaped remote control

Vidikron